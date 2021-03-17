Talbert Manufacturing named Hale Trailer Brake & Wheel as its top dealer of 2020.

Talbert Manufacturing, a North American leader in specialized heavy-haul solutions, named Hale Trailer Brake & Wheel, headquartered in Voorhees, N.J., as its top dealer for 2020. This award recognizes performance in trailer sales, service and parts on behalf of Talbert Manufacturing.

This is Hale's 13th consecutive time in the top spot. The dealership also was recognized as the top parts seller for the year.

"Talbert Manufacturing is proud of Hale's long-term commitment to our brand," said Troy Geisler, Talbert Manufacturing vice president of sales and marketing.

"It goes beyond dollars and cents. The top-notch customer service and dependability they provide to customers up and down the East Coast makes them an exemplary partner. We're excited to award them top dealer recognition for an amazing 13th time."

Hale is a full-service dealership with 12 locations from Maine to Florida. The dealership sells new and used trailers and related equipment. Hale also rents trailers, sells commercial trailer parts and accessories and provides general trailer service and repairs.

Talbert also named Leslie Equipment Company as the Most Improved Dealer of 2020 and one of the top 10 dealers overall.

"We'd like to acknowledge the dedicated team at Leslie Equipment Company for their hard work," Geisler said. "Despite the many speedbumps 2020 left for our industry, the team at Leslie Equipment proved why they're consistently a top dealer. Nearly half a century of industry experience has taught them how to listen and provide the solutions customers need, even in unprecedented times."

Leslie Equipment is a consistent top Talbert dealer, providing quality construction, forestry, mining and oil and gas pipeline equipment for more than 45 years. The company is recognized within the industry as an innovative leader in sale and product support. Eight locations serve customers in Kentucky, Ohio and West Virginia.

The remaining top Talbert dealers, based on 2020 sales, are in alphabetical order below.

Columbus Equipment Company, headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, has provided heavy equipment services to customers in Ohio and the surrounding states for more than 65 years. With 10 locations across the state, Columbus Equipment offers an extensive lineup of new and used trailers as well as rental options, parts and services.

Coogle Truck & Trailer Sales of Otterbein, Ind., features a wide selection of new and used trailers for sale or rent and a fully stocked parts department. The family-owned company also offers custom trailer modification and full-service repairs.

Freightliner of Grand Rapids, with locations in Kalamazoo and Grand Rapids, Mich., has a trailer division that specializes in the construction, material hauling and agricultural trailer business. Since 1978, the company has offered customers one of the most expansive and diverse used truck inventories in the United States.

Lucky's Trailer Sales of South Royalton, Vt., is a family-owned business that has been a top Talbert dealer for many years. The company features a complete line of construction, traveling axle and tag-a-long trailers, a large, well-stocked parts department and a full-service repair facility. They have multiple locations in Vermont.

Lynch Chicago of Alsip, Ill., and Waterford, Wis., stocks one the most complete selection of both new and used equipment for sale in the greater Chicago area. Its two locations provide a full service department, collision body shop and truck painting facility, as well as the largest tow truck parts department in the region.

Remorques Lewis of La Présentation, Saint-Hyacinthe, Québec, is a full-service general and specialized heavy-haul trailer dealer and has been selling Talbert trailers for more than 20 years.

Reno's Trailer Sales & Rental of Belle Vernon, Pa., is a leader in the open deck market, specializing in flatbeds, drop decks, lowboys, double drops, specialized heavy haul and tag-a-long trailers. The company has a 60-plus-year legacy of industry-leading service for their customers in the greater Pittsburgh area.

Royal Truck & Trailer Sales & Service Inc., with four locations covering norther and eastern Michigan, carries a wide selection of new and used trailers for sale. The company also offers wheel reconditioning, service and fabrication and has one of the largest parts departments in the industry.

For more information, visit www.talbertmfg.com.

This story also appears on Truck and Trailer Guide.

Today's top stories