The new Alabama School of Cyber Technology and Engineering in Huntsville, Ala. will be located at the corner of Bradford and Wynn Drives in Cummings Research Park. (AL.com rendering)

The Alabama School of Cyber Technology and Engineering (ASCTE) in Huntsville announced Aug. 30 that it is the recipient of a $1 million donation from Leidos, a Fortune 500 company based in Reston, Va.

The funding will go toward the construction of a new academic and residential facility at the Rocket City institute.

The new building will be part of the school's permanent home to be built at the corner of Wynn Drive and Bradford Drive in Cummings Research Park. The ASCTE Foundation has selected Alabama's Brasfield & Gorrie to construct the permanent home of the technology and engineering school.

Construction is expected to be completed in time for students to begin the 2022 school year in the new facility.

Started in 2018, ASCTE is one of three public magnet high schools serving students throughout Alabama and is currently the only public high school in the country to integrate cyber technology and engineering into all academic disciplines.

The school actively promotes STEM education for a diverse population, including 37 percent female and 35 percent African American students in its enrollment. ASCTE's mission is to ensure all students achieve high levels of learning with a focus on embedding cyber protections into the engineering lifecycle.

As of mid-August, the growing school had enrolled 156 students for the fall semester, double the number from last year.

"We're proud to invest in Huntsville's future and support the pioneering technology coming out of Alabama," said Leidos Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Roger Krone. "This donation is our commitment to the future. It also addresses the ongoing need for a 21st century workforce of skilled science and engineering professionals. We're excited to be part of this effort, providing students with the education and skills they need to thrive."

This mission is critical in meeting current and future workforce needs in these fields, according to Homeland Security Today. While attending ASCTE, students gain valuable insights through internships, field experiences and cooperative learning, thus preparing them for either postsecondary education or the workforce.

"We are very excited to welcome Leidos as an ASCTE Partner in Education," said ASCTE President Matt Massey in a statement. "Donations from our industry partners are being used to construct a state-of-the-art academic and residential facility to educate students from across the state. Support from Leidos and other industry partners helps us provide a robust program to educate future industry professionals and leaders."

Leidos is a technology, engineering and science solutions and services leader working to solve the world's toughest challenges in the defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. The company's 43,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers.

Today's top stories