Oiva Hannula & Sons/Alta Equipment photo To help with cranberry harvesting, the company recently purchased an Avant 760 compact loader from Alta Equipment.

Oiva Hannula & Sons is deeply rooted in the cranberry farming industry, with a legacy that spans multiple generations. Based in Carver, Mass., the company is run by Scott Hannula, alongside his father, Wayne, and his uncle, Ward, who represents the third and fourth generation in the family to grow cranberries in Carver and the surrounding areas.

The company's journey began with Scott Hannula's great-grandfather, who had a cranberry farm during the Great Depression. After World War II, his grandfather, Oiva Hannula started designing and building cranberry equipment for himself and others, eventually buying cranberry bogs. The business was incorporated in 1976 by Oiva and his sons, Ward and Wayne.

Today, Oiva Hannula & Sons owns 240 acres of cranberry bogs and manages an additional 700 producing acres for various other companies. This extensive operation employs 35 people, making it the second-largest cranberry grower in Massachusetts. The company is geographically diverse, with locations in Middleborough, Lakeville, Carver, Plympton, Halifax, Hanson, East Bridgewater, East Taunton and Rochester.

Hannula said cranberries are more than the traditional Thanksgiving side dish.

"Cranberries are a unique fruit with a variety of uses, including cranberry juice, fresh or raw cranberries, sweet and dried cranberries for trail mixes and nutraceuticals for health benefits," he said.

The cranberry industry is relatively small, with approximately 75,000 to 80,000 acres worldwide. Over the years, Oiva Hannula & Sons has adapted to technological advancements in cranberry harvesting, moving from manual picking to water harvesting and the use of advanced machinery.

The company has faced many challenges over the years including the COVID-19 pandemic but has managed to weather the storm by maintaining employees and building a parts warehouse to combat supply chain issues.

Keeping up with technology and reinvesting in the company is critical to the operations future.

To help with cranberry harvesting, the company recently purchased an Avant 760 compact loader from Alta Equipment. Contrary to what many may think based on photos and cranberry juice commercials, cranberries are not grown underwater; rather, they grow from a vine above ground like many other berry varieties, but flooding the cranberry fields or bogs and harvesting the floating berries from the surface of the water is the currently excepted way of harvesting.

Hannula particularly values the Avant 760 for its lightweight nature and the power it provides, making it a perfect fit for the farms' operations, He also appreciates its ground clearance and the ability to modify the machine to fit the company's applications. The Avant's various tire options and the ability to adapt it for different tasks made it a valuable investment for the company.

For example, Hannula was able to lift the machine and add larger tires to improve its ground clearance.

"The machine's low impact on the ground and its ability to traverse sensitive vines without causing damage were significant factors in our decision to purchase the Avant 760," he said.

Oiva Hannula & Sons made several modifications to the Avant machine to better suit its needs. One of the primary changes was addressing the ground clearance issue.

"The original ground clearance of the machine was too short for typical applications," Hannula said. "To resolve this, we noticed that the machine had four hydrostatic drive motors at all four corners to drive the wheels, so we decided to separate these motors from the chassis and lift the machine and had a machine shop fabricate some lengthy plates, giving the machine an 18-inch lift kit. Then, we added 25-inch-wide by 40-inch-high tires, which significantly improved the ground clearance."

The company chose LSW 430 tires, which are commonly used in golf course applications. These tires provide low impact and low ground pressure, which is beneficial for the sensitive cranberry vines. The least amount of spin and tracking helps protect the crop for the next year.

The Avant 760 also has several different drive modes, including an unlocked version (one-wheel drive); a locked version (typical four-wheel or two-wheel drive); and a full-lock scenario. This versatility in drive modes was another reason Hannula chose the Avant.

Oiva Hannula & Sons has a strong relationship with Alta Equipment, which has been instrumental in its operations. Derrick Swim, regional sales representative of Alta Equipment, has been the company's go-to person for any needs or issues.

"Derrick [Swim] has been highly responsive, always providing immediate answers to calls, e-mails or texts," Hannula said. "We have greatly appreciated this level of service, and as a result, we've started to look at other product lines offered by Alta Equipment."

An example of this service was when the company needed a new fuel cap.

"Derrick was at the dealership and, upon discovering that the new fuel cap was not available, he took one off another machine to ensure we could continue their operations without delay," Hannula said. "This kind of dedication and quick problem-solving has solidified our trust in Derrick and Alta Equipment."

Hannula has been so satisfied with the Avant 760 that he purchased a second Avant 760; he also has shared his positive experiences about the Avant and recommended it to others in the industry.

Oiva Hannula & Sons' future continues to look promising and successful not only because of potential consolidation in the cranberry industry but also because of choosing the right equipment to keep his operations running smoothly and productively (and keeping those cranberries on Thanksgiving Day tables and more).  CEG

(All photos courtesy of Oiva Hannula & Sons/Alta Equipment.)

