Tech Hub LIVE, an emergent AgTech trade show, recently took center stage in Des Moines, Iowa, captivating attendees with its diverse range of exhibitors, insightful presentationsand invaluable networking opportunities, said CropLife's Sunny Kaercher.

Spanning 1.5 days from July 25 to 26, 2023, the event showcased the latest advancements in agricultural technology. It explored the crucial and evolving role of ag retailers in bridging the gap between farmers and cutting-edge innovations.

The trade show's primary focus was the intersection of agriculture and technology, attracting a varied audience, including tech developers, retailers, testing labs, producers, input manufacturers and more. The presence of notable industry players like Taranis, Landus, Sunrise Cooperative, Frenchman Valley Coop, Ever.Ag, Midwest Labs and Waypoint Labs underscored the event's significance. Moreover, it served as a platform for forging connections with industry giants such as Corteva, Yara, John Deere and Nutrien.

Beyond agriculture, NASA's director of the NASA Acres and the NASA Harvest programs gave the keynote address, and representatives from Trimble and ESRI also brought the perspective of geospatial integration potential.

A noteworthy highlight of the event was the "Women in Ag Tech" segment, which marked the first in-person gathering for this group. Participants revealed invaluable networking opportunities and were encouraged to stay connected via a dedicated LinkedIn group.

With another event scheduled at the upcoming Vision Conference, this initiative is poised to expand further, fostering inclusivity and diversity within the AgTech sector.

A key recurring theme throughout the conference was the essential role of ag retailers in facilitating the adoption of new technologies among farmers. Attendees learned that farmers and retailers seek solutions that prioritize convenience, interoperability and trust in well-established companies.

For more information, visit https://techhublive.com/

This story also appears on Agricultural Equipment Guide.

