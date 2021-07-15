Teran has designed an even stronger attachment class for the “DB Linkage” series that can withstand the demands of all different job types and earth types with which they are used, the company said.

Teran Industries has introduced the next generation of 36-ton excavator buckets, designed to meet the needs of new excavators that require greater performance standards and durability from attachments they use.

"We decided to further improve our product, buttressing our buckets with stronger reinforcement plates and better alloy, allowing more resistance to abrasion and severe impact, providing more steel where its most needed," the company said.

Sizes and capacities for this line range from the company's 18-in. banana bucket all the way up to its heavy duty 72-in. bucket (2.62 cu. yd.).

For more information, call 305/594-4700, or visit www.teranindustries.com.

