Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment → Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Parts
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Videos
search-icon Search

Teran Introduces Next Gen of 36-Ton Excavator Buckets

Thu July 15, 2021 - Northeast Edition #15
Teran Industries


Teran has designed an even stronger attachment class for the “DB Linkage” series that can withstand the demands of all different job types and earth types with which they are used, the company said.
Teran has designed an even stronger attachment class for the “DB Linkage” series that can withstand the demands of all different job types and earth types with which they are used, the company said.
Teran has designed an even stronger attachment class for the “DB Linkage” series that can withstand the demands of all different job types and earth types with which they are used, the company said. Sizes and capacities for this line range from the company’s 18-in. banana bucket all the way up to its heavy duty 72-in. bucket (2.62 cu. yd.).

Teran Industries has introduced the next generation of 36-ton excavator buckets, designed to meet the needs of new excavators that require greater performance standards and durability from attachments they use.

Teran has designed an even stronger attachment class for the "DB Linkage" series that can withstand the demands of all different job types and earth types with which they are used, the company said.

"We decided to further improve our product, buttressing our buckets with stronger reinforcement plates and better alloy, allowing more resistance to abrasion and severe impact, providing more steel where its most needed," the company said.

Sizes and capacities for this line range from the company's 18-in. banana bucket all the way up to its heavy duty 72-in. bucket (2.62 cu. yd.).

For more information, call 305/594-4700, or visit www.teranindustries.com.




Today's top stories

NY Thruway Rejects Most of Cuomo Bridge Builder's $960M in Claims

Walsh Construction Tearing Down, Rebuilding Bridges On I-80

Elevating Hard Hats — Protective Safety Helmets Deserve Respect, Care

World of Asphalt, AGG1 Gear Up for In-Person Return in Music City

Women in Construction: Nadine Mireles

VIDEO: Craft a Winning Strategy for Your Business With Virtual Course From Caterpillar

Hawkins Construction Co. President, Mayer Brown Partner, Two California Projects Receive National Public-Private Partnership Awards

Milton CAT Touts Next Gen Dozers With In-Person Events



 

Read more about...

Attachments Buckets New Products Teran Industries






ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo