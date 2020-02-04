Terex Ecotec to Introduce Latest Innovations

On display at booth S5118 in the Silver Lot will be the TTS 620T trammel, which has a 6.5 ft. (2 m) diameter drum and advanced hydraulic control.

Terex Ecotec, a designer and manufacturer of wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, is putting final plans in place ahead of it attendance at ConExpo-Con/AGG 2020, where it will be showcasing its latest product offerings, innovations and expertise.

Having achieved significant growth and development in recent years, ConExpo will provide visitors with the opportunity to see first-hand and learn about the products Terex Ecotec has to offer. Since it was established in 2014 the product line has grown rapidly and today a comprehensive product portfolio of mobile shredding, screening, handling and conveying equipment is available.

Continually striving to introduce new technology to the market recent product launches include the Phoenix 1600 trommel (tracked and wheeled variants available), TBG 630 high speed shredder and the TDS 825 slow speed shredder.

The recent opening of a dedicated 105,000 sq. ft. manufacturing facility in Derry, Northern Ireland, will support the ongoing growth and development of the ever expanding product portfolio.

Tony Devlin, business line director of Terex Ecotec, said, "ConExpo is renowned for being North America's largest tradeshow and we are delighted to be exhibiting once again. We look forward to meeting with customers to discuss our upcoming innovations which will further enhance our world class range of equipment, meeting both market and customers' needs."

On display at booth S5118 in the Silver Lot will be the TTS 620T trammel, which has a 6.5 ft. (2 m) diameter drum and advanced hydraulic control. With an easy change drum system and swing out engine cradle the TTS 620T is one of the most user friendly trommels on the market today, according to the manufacturer.

Terex Ecotec representatives with vast product and application knowledge will be available to discuss specific requirements and the comprehensive product range available.

For more information, visit www.terex.com/ecotec.