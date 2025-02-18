Terex MP to showcase digital innovations at AGG1 2025 with tools like Terex Connect for remote support, Ask Terex AI platform and telematics for real-time insights. The new Louisville Parts facility enhances parts availability and customer support.

Terex photo Metropolitan Demolition, customer of Blue Machinery Southern, was impressed with how "Ask Terex" technology can help when troubleshooting a crusher issue on site.

At AGG1, Terex Materials Processing (MP) will be showcasing digital tools and services that enable customers to get the most from their equipment and operations. AGG1 will take place from March 25-27, 2025, at the America's Center Convention Complex in St. Louis, Mo.

At Stand 1715, this focus on digital will be brought to life with interactive touch screens and holograms, with key representatives available from its aggregates brands: Powerscreen, EvoQuip, Finlay, ProStack, Marco, Cedarapids, Simplicity, Canica, MDS, Terex Washing Systems and MAGNA.

"Our participation in AGG1 2025 this year is an opportunity to demonstrate how far we've come in transforming the customer experience," said Pat Brian, vice president of Terex Aggregates. "What we are highlighting are the tools and systems that truly set us apart in the industry. From digital solutions that maximise machine uptime to e-commerce platforms that streamline parts ordering, we are focused on helping our customers get the highest return on their investments. By integrating the latest technologies across all our brands, we're providing our customers with everything they need to thrive in an increasingly digital world."

One of the newest support solutions offered by Terex MP is the use of Terex Connect, a tool that allows Terex technicians to virtually "see" onsite issues through live video and interact with AR annotations, providing faster, more accurate diagnostics without needing to send an engineer on site. This technology was recently used to solve a complex wiring issue on a machine in Italy from a Terex helpdesk in Northern Ireland, highlighting the power of remote support and real-time troubleshooting, according to Terex.

Service and support are further strengthened by Ask Terex, a new, multilingual AI platform trained on extensive machine documentation and data. Designed to provide quick, intelligent responses to all support machine related questions, Ask Terex searches Terex MP equipment manuals and delivers solutions to questions in an average of just seven seconds. Available 24/7, the platform not only offers instant solutions but also provides direct links to the source documents for further reference, according to the company.

Central to Terex MP efforts in supporting customers throughout the entire machine lifecycle is leveraging telematics data to provide real-time insights into machine performance. With more than 15,000 connected assets across 145 countries, Terex MP offers customers visibility into customer fleets with data distilled into actionable intelligence through tools, such as the ‘My Terex' customer fleet app, which simplifies key performance indicators and provides users with diagnostic trouble codes, utilisation charts and service reminders.

Leveraging this telematics is the Terex Connected Dealer Inventory (CDI) system, which uses telemetry data to predict the parts required for upcoming service intervals. This automated system helps Terex MP distributors maintain optimal inventory levels and ensures that customers receive the right parts when they need them. The CDI tool also is integrated with a ‘Parts Finder' tool that enables distributors to easily locate and request stock across different locations, significantly speeding up repairs and minimising downtime.

Other support tools offered by Terex MP brands include the Terex eCommerce platform, which allows customers to order parts while accessing up-to-date parts manuals. Users can search for parts by machine model, serial number, or through a visual search, where they can capture or upload an image from their device. In addition, the ‘My Terex' portal provides direct access to sales, marketing and aftersales documents, along with detailed information on orders, shipments and invoices.

Supplementing its digital customer efforts to improve customer support is the opening of a new Louisville parts facility, which became operational at the end of 2024. This 134,000-sq.-ft. warehouse has consolidated parts for Terex MP brands under one roof, improving operational efficiency and reducing transportation costs. Equipped with the latest technology including an automated parts picking system and parts photo booth, the facility will follow the best practices established at the Terex Global Parts Distribution Centre in Northern Ireland, ensuring improved parts availability and quicker response times for customers across North America, according to the company.

"Customer support is at the heart of everything we do, and the opening of our new Louisville facility is just one example of our ongoing commitment to making sure our customers always have access to the parts and services they need," said Brian. "Whether it's our digital tools or advanced parts distribution, we are constantly looking for ways to deliver greater value and support to our customers."

