Terex MPS at ConExpo-Con/AGG 2020

Tue February 04, 2020 - National Edition
Terex MPS


Terex MPS is looking forward to showing customers the future of crushing and screening at ConExpo-Con/AGG 2020 with its latest innovations — including one of the new TG Series Cones — at booth S5118 in Silver lot 1/2.

Cedarapids TG Series Cones

Following the recent launch of the Cedarapids TG Series cones, Terex MPS will display the TG420 and the team will be on hand to educate visitors on the full range of spider bearing cones.

The new Cedarapids TG Series consists of four models focused on the aggregate and construction industries. Each model is available in two versions, the TG (fine) and TGS (secondary). The TG style can be run in a secondary, tertiary and a quaternary position; the TGS models, which can take an approximately 75 percent larger feed, are perfect for large feed secondary positions.

There also will be two larger models available for large capacity mining and quarrying applications. This new series of cones complements the Cedarapids MVPX Series and the Cedarapids TC Series.

David Quail, business line director of Terex MPS, said, "Since April of 2009, the Simplicity, Cedarapids and Canica brands were brought together under the Terex MPS umbrella to carry on their rich tradition of offering comprehensive solutions. ConExpo-Con/AGG 2020 is the perfect platform to showcase our modular, portable and static product offering to a truly global audience. Our team is looking forward to meeting with customers to discuss our latest innovations, as well as to unveil something new and exciting coming to market."

For more information, visit www.terexmps.com.



