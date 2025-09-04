Terex Utilities appoints Bryan Woudstra as North America Sales Director and Scott Sasser as International Sales Director to lead sales teams and dealer development. Martin Levy transitions to support global sales initiatives. Mike Tilden moves to direct customer sales in Idaho, Montana, and Wyoming. Visit terex.com/utilities for more details.

Terex photo Bryan Woudstra

Terex Utilities announced key sales appointments within the environmental solutions segment of Terex.

Bryan Woudstra is now the director of sales of Terex Utilities for North America. Woudstra leads Terex Utilities' regional sales teams and has almost 20 years of sales management experience in the manufacturing industry.

"Bryan's vast background and customer focus experience will add great value to our sales team and will help us continue to grow our business," said Eric Kluver, VP and general manager of Terex Utilities.

Scott Sasser is now the director of international sales of Terex Utilities, leading sales and dealer development. He also will support the environmental solutions group (ESG) international sales in certain regions. Sasser has more than 25 years of domestic and international sales leadership experience.

"Scott's extensive background and expertise will be instrumental in driving our global sales initiatives and dealer development strategies," said Kluver.

Current ESG Senior Director of International Sales and Dealer Development, Martin Levy, will continue international sales responsibilities for ESG and will now support Terex Utilities sales and dealer development activities in Latin America and Western Europe.

"Terex Utilities would like to thank Mike Tilden for his 18 years of international sales service," said Kluver. "Mike was instrumental in developing Terex Utilities in China, Thailand, Saudi Arabia and other countries. He has changed roles and will now be responsible for direct customer sales in Idaho, Montana and Wyoming."

