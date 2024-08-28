List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
    Terex Utilities Donates, Plants Trees in South Dakota Park, Watertown Facility

    Terex Utilities planted trees at Codington County Memorial Park in South Dakota and at their Watertown facility, showcasing their commitment to sustainability and community involvement. The initiative is part of Terex's efforts to enhance local ecosystems and promote green spaces, aligning with their range of eco-friendly solutions for the electric utility market.

    Wed August 28, 2024 - Midwest Edition #18
    Terex


    The Terex Utilities Sustainability Committee recently donated a mix of trees to a local park and planted trees on the grounds of the Terex facility in Watertown, S.D.
    Photo courtesy of Terex Utilities
    The Terex Utilities Sustainability Committee recently donated a mix of trees to a local park and planted trees on the grounds of the Terex facility in Watertown, S.D.

    The Terex Utilities Sustainability Committee recently donated a mix of trees to Codington County Memorial Park in South Dakota, and planted spruce trees on the grounds at the Terex Utilities facility in Watertown, S.D. This initiative underscores Terex's dedication to enhance local ecosystems and support community green spaces as part of its commitment to sustainability, community engagement and biodiversity initiatives.

    Terex Utilities also impacts the planet in a positive way through its sustainable solutions. Terex has introduced several green solutions to the electric utility market through the years — most recently the HyPower SmartPTO by Viatec and the All-Electric Bucket Truck. These products allow operation of the aerial device without idling the truck engine and they provide utility companies with solutions to meet their carbon emissions reduction goals.

    "Today, hybrid and electric bucket trucks from Terex Utilities are working across the United States, Canada and expanding into other international markets," said Joe Caywood, director of commercial operations of Terex Utilities. "In the same way that utilities are reducing emissions in the communities where they work with this equipment, the tree planting effort is one of many steps Terex is taking to lead the industry in sustainable practices."

    "We want to thank the Codington County Conservation District for their help with this project," said Alicia Haich, Terex Utilities sustainability champion. "They assisted our committee with local tree recommendations, tree placement, and facilitated the donation to Memorial Park."

    The Terex Sustainability Committee is committed to exploring and promoting environmental stewardship and sustainability. The donation of trees to the local park aligns with Terex' mission to support and improve the communities in which it operates.

    For more information, visit terex.com/utilities/en/products/terex-green-solutions.




