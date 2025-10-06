Terex Utilities launched a Breast Cancer Prevention Campaign at The Utility Expo by showcasing pink equipment and collecting signatures for donations to Susan G. Komen. The initiative, called Digging for a Cure, aims to raise awareness and support the cause.

Terex photo Terex Utilities showed two BTA Spiral auger tools and a General 65 digger derrick in custom pink colors during The Utility Expo in Louisville, Ky.

Terex Utilities showed two BTA Spiral auger tools and a General 65 digger derrick in custom pink colors during The Utility Expo in Louisville, Ky. The equipment is being used to promote Breast Cancer Awareness month in October.

A General 65 featured a pink ribbon truck wrap, which was delivered after the show to Scott Powerline & Utility Equipment, one of Terex Utilities' rental partners.

The pink auger tools with silver teeth were displayed with a banner, which visitors signed. For every signature collected, the company donated to Susan G. Komen, Great Plains chapter in South Dakota.

"The Digging for a Cure campaign continues to be a cause that Terex Utilities and our customers are proud and excited to support," said Tyler Schwinger, product marketing manager. "The Utility Expo usually takes place around the first part of October, providing perfect timing to create awareness among a large audience."

For more information, visit terex.com/utilities

Today's top stories