The Houston Terex Service Center is located at 6610 Thompson Rd., Baytown, Texas, 77521.

Terex Utilities has opened its third Terex Service Center in Texas. The brand new location in Houston was built-to-suit, offering full-service repair facilities, as well as inspections, preventative maintenance, transfers and rebuilds and more.

"Texas is the fastest growing, and one of the largest, markets in the U.S.," said Robert Morris, regional operations manager of Terex Utilities. "Strategically locating this Terex Service Center along the Gulf Coast gives national and local customers convenient access to parts, service and field technicians when and where they need them."

The Houston location opened nine months after moving to a new facility in Burleson, Texas, outside of the Dallas/Fort Worth area. The other Texas location is in San Antonio.

"Expanding our footprint of service centers in key markets enables Terex Utilities to strengthen our partnership with our customers by providing them parts and service, plus access to the latest technical training and technology — for Terex and Genie brands and other equipment," said Morris. "A location in Atlanta, Ga., will follow later this year and we are evaluating other markets for 2022," he added.

Mark Johnson, branch manager, has been named to lead the sales and service teams at the Houston location. He comes to Terex from a full-service material handling equipment dealer and rental company, where he was responsible for operations for six locations. He has 13 years of experience in the equipment industry.

The Houston Terex Service Center is located at 6610 Thompson Rd., Baytown, Texas, 77521 and can be reached at 844-TEREX-4U (844/837-3948).

About Terex

Terex Corporation is a global manufacturer of lifting and material processing products and services delivering lifecycle solutions that maximize customer return on investment. Major Terex brands include Terex, Genie and Powerscreen. Terex solutions serve a broad range of industries, including construction, infrastructure, manufacturing, shipping, transportation, refining, energy, utilities, quarrying and mining. Terex offers financial products and services to assist in the acquisition of Terex equipment through Terex Financial Services. For more information, visit www.Terex.com.

Today's top stories