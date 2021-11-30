List and Sell Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Bargain Equipment Ads → Machines Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Parts
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Videos
search-icon Search

Terex Utilities Opens Its Third Texas Location in Houston

Tue November 30, 2021 - West Edition #25
Terex


The Houston Terex Service Center is located at 6610 Thompson Rd., Baytown, Texas, 77521.
The Houston Terex Service Center is located at 6610 Thompson Rd., Baytown, Texas, 77521.

Terex Utilities has opened its third Terex Service Center in Texas. The brand new location in Houston was built-to-suit, offering full-service repair facilities, as well as inspections, preventative maintenance, transfers and rebuilds and more.

"Texas is the fastest growing, and one of the largest, markets in the U.S.," said Robert Morris, regional operations manager of Terex Utilities. "Strategically locating this Terex Service Center along the Gulf Coast gives national and local customers convenient access to parts, service and field technicians when and where they need them."

The Houston location opened nine months after moving to a new facility in Burleson, Texas, outside of the Dallas/Fort Worth area. The other Texas location is in San Antonio.

"Expanding our footprint of service centers in key markets enables Terex Utilities to strengthen our partnership with our customers by providing them parts and service, plus access to the latest technical training and technology — for Terex and Genie brands and other equipment," said Morris. "A location in Atlanta, Ga., will follow later this year and we are evaluating other markets for 2022," he added.

Mark Johnson, branch manager, has been named to lead the sales and service teams at the Houston location. He comes to Terex from a full-service material handling equipment dealer and rental company, where he was responsible for operations for six locations. He has 13 years of experience in the equipment industry.

The Houston Terex Service Center is located at 6610 Thompson Rd., Baytown, Texas, 77521 and can be reached at 844-TEREX-4U (844/837-3948).

About Terex

Terex Corporation is a global manufacturer of lifting and material processing products and services delivering lifecycle solutions that maximize customer return on investment. Major Terex brands include Terex, Genie and Powerscreen. Terex solutions serve a broad range of industries, including construction, infrastructure, manufacturing, shipping, transportation, refining, energy, utilities, quarrying and mining. Terex offers financial products and services to assist in the acquisition of Terex equipment through Terex Financial Services. For more information, visit www.Terex.com.




Today's top stories

Odessa-Based Jones Brothers Dirt & Paving Reconstructs Highway 191, Loop 250

Picturesque Virginia Valley Site of I-81 Bridge Replacement Project

Advanced Cat Grade Technologies Expanded to Cat 6- to 10-ton Next Generation Mini Hydraulic Excavators

MTSU Celebrates Concrete Industry Management Program

Komatsu Adds Smart Construction Drone, Smart Construction Field to Suite of Job Site Solutions

Matt McQueen Promoted to Vice President for Power Equipment

Work Begins on Long-Awaited LA 3241 Road Project in St. Tammany Parish

VIDEO: Messick's Moves More Than 100 Pieces of Equipment in 'Parade'



 

Read more about...

Business News Terex Terex Utilities TEXAS






ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo