Terex Utilities team members from across the nation traveled to Watertown, S.D., for the company's annual sales team meeting in March. While in Watertown, 45 employees teamed up and volunteered at two area non-profit organizations that serve area youth.

Approximately 20 Terex team members prepped bed kits for 15 beds that were donated by Terex to Sleep in Heavenly Peace (SHP). This non-profit organization was founded on the premise that having a bed to sleep in is a basic need that contributes to proper physical, emotional and mental stability of children. The organization has more than 250 local chapters across the nation, which build beds and provide mattresses and bedding, so that kids don't have to sleep on the floor.

Terex team members prepped the kits by sanding, pre-drilling and staining the materials to be assembled for local children. Each bed will come with a mattress, along with bedding donated by Terex team members in Watertown.

"We are very appreciative of Terex for holding our first on site company sponsored build event in Watertown," said Katie Stransky, president of the SIHP. "This marks a turning point for our organization as we continue to build momentum and build more beds for our area youth."

"The process went very smoothly in lining up this build at the Terex facility. We brought all the tools for the build and instructed their volunteers how to successfully complete each station," Stransky added.

"We had about 15 people from our core SHP team there to assist their volunteers. We are very grateful to Terex for buying the lumber and mattresses for 15 beds. They also held a bedding drive for their employees to donate new twin sheets, comforters and pillows. They have a beautiful facility and we hope to return for future builds there.

"We would also like to thank the Brookings SHP Chapter for guiding us on this first build on the sponsoring facility site. They have been great mentors to us, and we appreciate their assistance," Stransky said.

"Citizenship is one of our core values at Terex — and we've made volunteering a tradition for our annual sales meeting," said Darryl Niven, Terex Utilities vice president and general manager. "Helping to build beds for area youth was awarding, yet humbling. It's a good feeling to know that we're helping to give local kids a comfortable place to sleep at night."

Another group of 25 Terex team members volunteered for Watertown PACH, or Watertown Area People Against Child Hunger. The volunteers helped restock shelves and prepped the bagging area for the next weekly packing night. PACH works with the Watertown and Codington County school districts to provide nutritious snacks and meals to students who need food for weekends during the school year. The program feeds more than 500 students every week.

"Terex came on a non-packing night to help prep for the rest of the school year," said Marci Lewno, board member and inventory coordinator of PACH. "The amount of work they did allowed for our regular prep volunteers to take a week off, and they got a few extra items ready for upcoming weeks."

"PACH is another great organization in our area that supports local youth," said Niven. "We are proud to support local non-profits in the area that work to meet the needs of our community members."

For more information, visit www.pachwatertown.org and www.shpbeds.org.

