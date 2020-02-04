--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
Terex Washing Systems Offering Efficiencies On All Levels

Tue February 04, 2020 - National Edition
terex


TWS will showcase the Terex FM UltraFines, which is a crucial step in efficient management and recovery of ultrafines material from waste water streams, produced from washing processes.
Terex Washing Systems (TWS) is gearing up for its showcase at North America's largest tradeshow, ConExpo-Con/AGG, March 10 to 14, 2020, in Las Vegas. Terex will be located in the outdoor Silver Lot at booth #S5118 where it will showcase one of its Fines Recovery Units as well as having an immersive VR experience where customers can experience their end to end solutions.

"Over the last five years, Terex Washing Systems has significantly developed its product offering to become an established supplier of advanced wet processing solutions for mineral washing needs in aggregates, recycling, industrial sands and mining," TWS Director Barry McMenamin said. "We now have an extensive product portfolio of rinsing, scrubbing and sand production systems available in static, modular and mobile platforms. We are continually committed to further expansion of the offering and our showcase at ConExpo demonstrates continued significant investment in product development, which once again raises the bar in adding value to our customers operations."

Efficient Fines Recovery

TWS will showcase the Terex FM UltraFines, which is a crucial step in efficient management and recovery of ultrafines material from waste water streams, produced from washing processes. This ultra-fines recovery unit can process up to 588 cu. yd. (450 cu m) per hour of slurry recovering material as low as 40 micron, thus reducing the volume of solids reporting to storage ponds or water treatment plants. Bringing together a centrifugal pump, a hydrocyclone cluster and a high frequency dewatering screen on one chassis, the FM UltraFines also boasts a uniquely designed conical tank and anti-turbulence system, which is essential in the process of ultra-fines recovery, according to the manufacturer.

Everything Is AquaClear

TWS offer a full portfolio of water management solutions to include clarifying tanks, flocculent dosing systems, filter presses and all associated equipment to provide a one-stop solution for washing and water management. TWS has a dedicated technical team to support Terex AquaClear, consisting of a product manager, engineers and applications specialists, together with a new, cutting-edge laboratory specifically designed for material testing and sample pressing. This ensures optimum equipment selection and specification for our customers.

On Your Doorstep — Local Sales, Service and Support across North America

TWS has continued to invest in its North American sales and operational teams that enables its U.S. customers to directly engage with TWS experts.

This combined offering — including 20 regional partners via 50 service depots, 60 mobile trucks and 100 expert technicians across North America — along with their innovative approach to plant solutions, makes TWS the intelligent choice for customers who understand how expert knowledge and a genuine product support infrastructure on their doorstep helps maximize return on investment, according to the company.

"The cornerstone of our international success is our strong customer relations and how we work directly with them to bring mutual success," McMenamin said. "Our new enhanced levels of sales, service and support is to build upon momentum gained during growth in the market, as we continue to focus on serving customers, offering them world-class washing equipment solutions to add commercial value to their products, and provide local service and support for the complete lifecycle of their machine."

Our Roots Run Deep

TWS is a premier provider of advanced washing solutions for material and mineral washing needs in aggregates, recycling, mining and industrial sands and a full portfolio of water management solutions.

"The support of our regional partners combined with TWS direct support and experience means we can offer our customers across North America end-to-end solutions, support and service," McMenamin said. "We're working with partners who have been in the industry for many years and have extensive experience and expertise in servicing the mining and quarrying industries."

Strong Reputation and Global Presence

"Our regional partners throughout North America, coupled with TWS headquarters in Ireland, will enable us to provide world-class technical expertise and aftersales support," McMenamin said. "We are dedicated to helping customers increase their productivity and boost their return on investment through our extensive range of cost-effective equipment that can be combined to create comprehensive solutions that can be tailored to their needs."

Dealing Direct

Following one of the largest TWS installations in the United States to include a full end-to-end washing and water management solution, a TWS customer in Connecticut said "Knowing we had technical experts at the end of the phone and available to visit our site gave us reassurance from the initial inquiry right through to the final commissioning of the plant. The service and support has been second to none."

For more information, visit www.terex.com/washing/northamerica.



