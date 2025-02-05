Skanska will build Texas A&M University's Meat Science facility for $91 million. They recently completed Mays Business School's Wayne Roberts '85 Building. The meat science building will provide modern processing capabilities for food safety and nutritional quality research, set to be completed by January 2028. AgriLife, a part of Texas A&M, leads comprehensive agriculture programs in the state.

Skanska photo The Mays Business School’s Wayne Roberts ’85 Building at Texas A&M

Skanska announced on Jan. 27, 2025, that it signed a contract with the Texas A&M University System to construct the new Meat Science and Technology Center on the College Station campus.

The contract is worth about $91 million.

In addition, earlier in the month, Skanska celebrated the grand opening of Mays Business School's Wayne Roberts '85 Building as part of the Business Education Complex Expansion at Texas A&M.

The new building will serve as the business school's welcoming front porch for current and former students, faculty, staff and business executives, as well as a hub for West Campus. The project consists of a four-story, 81,400-sq.-ft. facility offering the latest technology, a grand atrium, a café, learning studios, collaboration and huddle spaces, an outdoor Collaboration Plaza and the Center for Executive Development, which offers services and support to executives from organizations worldwide.

"It has been a pleasure to work with Texas A&M University to bring a project based on connectivity, creativity, and interaction to life," said Skanska USA Building Houston Executive Vice President and General Manager Dennis Yung. "The partnership fuels my own Aggie pride, and we look forward to seeing how the Wayne Roberts '85 Building develops a new crop of business leaders."

The new meat science building will be a 7,000-sq.-ft. facility constructed to provide AgriLife, a research and educational agency within the Texas A&M University System, with modern processing capabilities.

This facility will support the next generation of food safety and nutritional quality research in meat science. It will feature an auditorium, laboratories, training classrooms, seminar spaces and offices designed for graduate students and faculty.

Work is slated to begin in December 2025 and is expected to reach completion in January 2028.

Texas A&M's Meat Science program "is well known for comprehensive research and education programs, which explore every aspect of meat production, from animal husbandry to consumer preferences. Our faculty members ensure students receive the best hands-on training and contribute to innovative advancements in the field," according to its website.

About AgriLife

As the largest comprehensive agriculture program nationally, Texas A&M AgriLife brings together a college and four state agencies focused on agriculture and life sciences within The Texas A&M University System. With over 5,000 employees and a presence in every county across the state, Texas A&M AgriLife is uniquely positioned to improve lives, environments and the Texas economy through education, research, extension and service.

About Skanska

Skanska is one of the world's leading project development and construction groups and is active in Europe and North America.

