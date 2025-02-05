The $13 million Klein Road widening project in Texas Hill Country, which was part of a 2019 transportation bond project, has been completed ahead of schedule. This included a four-lane section, low-water crossing, and other enhancements aimed at improving connectivity and safety for motorists. Other road projects were also included in the bond program, totaling $143 million for various infrastructure upgrades.

City of New Braunfels photo A view of the newly completed Klein Road widening project.

A long-awaited Texas Hill Country road project is finally finished and ready for motorists, according to mysantonio.com.

The $13 million Klein Road widening construction project is complete, according to a city of New Braunfels Facebook post from late December. The project finished ahead of schedule, as completion was expected in the fall of 2025.

The project's origins date to a 2019 transportation bond project. J3 Co. of San Antonio, Texas, was the contractor.

Klein Road renovations include approximately 3/4 mi. of improvements, including a four-lane section, low-water crossing, Farm-to-Market 725 intersection enhancements, an 8-10-ft. shared used path and 6-ft. sidewalks, according to the 2019 Bond Program website.

The low-water crossing will include better drainage and safety during heavy rains.

Included in the bond was the $10.7 million reconstruction of Goodwin Lane from Farm to Market Road 306 to Conrads Lane and Conrads Lane from Goodwin Lane to Interstate 35; the $2.16 million rehabilitation of McQueeney Road to improve connectivity from I-35 to County Line Road; and $2.5 million in improvements to South Union Avenue from Commo Street to Lincoln Street.

The $143 million 2019 bond program had four propositions such as transportation infrastructure, park recreation, public safety and library facilities.

Today's top stories