    Texas Hill Country Road Opens After Years of Planning

    The $13 million Klein Road widening project in Texas Hill Country, which was part of a 2019 transportation bond project, has been completed ahead of schedule. This included a four-lane section, low-water crossing, and other enhancements aimed at improving connectivity and safety for motorists. Other road projects were also included in the bond program, totaling $143 million for various infrastructure upgrades.

    Wed February 05, 2025 - West Edition #3
    mysanantonio.com


    A view of the newly completed Klein Road widening project.
    City of New Braunfels photo
    A view of the newly completed Klein Road widening project.
    Klein Road was widened to four lanes.   (City of New Braunfels photo)

    A long-awaited Texas Hill Country road project is finally finished and ready for motorists, according to mysantonio.com.

    The $13 million Klein Road widening construction project is complete, according to a city of New Braunfels Facebook post from late December. The project finished ahead of schedule, as completion was expected in the fall of 2025.

    The project's origins date to a 2019 transportation bond project. J3 Co. of San Antonio, Texas, was the contractor.

    Klein Road renovations include approximately 3/4 mi. of improvements, including a four-lane section, low-water crossing, Farm-to-Market 725 intersection enhancements, an 8-10-ft. shared used path and 6-ft. sidewalks, according to the 2019 Bond Program website.

    The low-water crossing will include better drainage and safety during heavy rains.

    Included in the bond was the $10.7 million reconstruction of Goodwin Lane from Farm to Market Road 306 to Conrads Lane and Conrads Lane from Goodwin Lane to Interstate 35; the $2.16 million rehabilitation of McQueeney Road to improve connectivity from I-35 to County Line Road; and $2.5 million in improvements to South Union Avenue from Commo Street to Lincoln Street.

    The $143 million 2019 bond program had four propositions such as transportation infrastructure, park recreation, public safety and library facilities.




