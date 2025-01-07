List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
    Texas State University Hosts Academic Building Ceremony

    Texas State University held a groundbreaking ceremony for Esperanza Hall, a new academic building at the Round Rock Campus. The $52.4 million facility will feature lecture halls, classrooms, study spaces, and more, with completion expected by fall 2026. President Damphousse aims to grow campus enrollment to 10,000 students by 2030.

    Tue January 07, 2025 - West Edition #1
    Texas State University


    A rendering of Esperanza Hall at Texas State University.
    Photo courtesy of Texas State University
    A rendering of Esperanza Hall at Texas State University.
    A rendering of Esperanza Hall at Texas State University.   (Photo courtesy of Texas State University) Another view of Esperanza Hall.   (Photo courtesy of Texas State University) The groundbreaking ceremony for Esperanza Hall occurred on Dec. 4, 2024.   (Photo courtesy of Texas State University)

    Texas State University hosted a groundbreaking ceremony Dec. 4, 2024, for Esperanza Hall, the first new academic building to be constructed at the Round Rock Campus since Willow Hall opened in 2018.

    The $52.4 million, 81,600-sq.-ft. facility will include a tiered lecture hall, general classrooms, study spaces, lounge areas, a conference room and vending. The initial construction will include the build-out of classrooms, study and lounge space on the first floor. The second and third floors will be shell space reserved for future build-out. University officials expect the building to be operational by fall 2026.

    The project architects are BGK Architects and the contractor is Joeris Construction of San Antonio, Texas.

    TXST President Kelly Damphousse and Vice President for Round Rock Julie Lessiter delivered remarks at the event.

    "During the last legislative cycle, TXST was given funds to help plan and build our newest academic building — Esperanza Hall," Damphousse said. "With those funds, we are able to meet the increasing demands at our Round Rock Campus for quality higher education opportunities in Williamson County."

    Damphousse has set a goal of increasing enrollment on the Round Rock Campus to 10,000 students by 2030.

    "We see unprecedented opportunity for the Round Rock Campus to host much of TXST's future growth," he said. "TXST Round Rock is poised to become the third-largest college campus in the Austin metropolitan area. However, to meet our enrollment goal, there is a need for additional space for classrooms, study areas and lounges so that our students can be successful here. With Esperanza Hall, we will meet those space demands."

    Photo courtesy of Texas State University

    The groundbreaking ceremony for Esperanza Hall occurred on Dec. 4, 2024.




