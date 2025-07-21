Texas Truck A/C, founded in 1996, specializes in expert cooling field repairs for heavy-duty trucks and off-road equipment. With a fleet of service trucks equipped for on-site repairs, the family-owned company offers preventive maintenance and full system rebuilds, ensuring machines operate at OEM standards. Their ASE Blue Seal Certified technicians bring over 100 years of combined experience to each job, serving customers across Texas and neighboring states. #StayCool with Texas Truck A/C.

Texas Truck A/C photo Texas Truck A/C installed a complete Red Dot aftermarket A/C system on this Caterpillar 12G motor grader, which is powered by a CAT 3306 engine.

Founded in 1996 by Nick Rosato, Texas Truck A/C began as a single-truck mobile operation in Dallas.

Rosato built the business from the ground up, focusing on servicing heavy-duty trucks and off-road equipment. Within the first year, demand for off-road work surged, and the company expanded into servicing machines from manufacturers such as Caterpillar, Komatsu, Volvo and others.

Today, Texas Truck A/C remains family-owned and -operated, with Nick Rosato's sons, Joey, the chief operating officer, and Jacob, accounting operations, helping to lead the business. The company has grown to more than 25 employees and now operates out of a 12-bay service facility in South Dallas.

While their shop is fully equipped, mobile service remains a priority.

"Our company was founded on mobile repair, and we've stayed committed to it," said Joey Rosato. "A lot of machines don't have wheels; they're not coming to you. So, we make sure we can go to them."

The company runs a fleet of fully outfitted Ford F-350 4x4 service trucks, each stocked with onboard A/C components, air compressors and diagnostic tools to complete repairs on site.

Texas Truck A/C services Class 8 trucks, off-road machines, buses and industrial equipment. The team handles both OEM air conditioning systems and complete aftermarket installations through its partnership with Red Dot.

On older machines, the crew often installs new systems when there is no OEM air present or repairs are no longer cost effective. Available services include anything from basic evaporator/condenser cleanings and drier replacements to more complex leak detection, electrical diagnostics, full-system flushes and more.

"We take a lot of pride in being the ones who can solve the issue when others can't," Joey Rosato said. "This work is specialized, and we've built the capability in-house to handle both the mechanical and electronic challenges these systems bring."

Preventive maintenance also plays a major role.

"We're not just a reactive shop," Joey Rosato said. "We offer proactive service plans, especially for fleet owners, so they're not waiting for something to break down."

Preventive maintenance services include cleaning evaporators, keeping condenser coils clear of debris and replacing driers and filters before problems arise. When more advanced repairs are needed, the team can perform full system rebuilds, restoring performance to OEM condition.

Texas Truck AC is recognized as an ASE Blue Seal Certified Facility. Technicians undergo in-house training during the off-season in a seminar-style classroom setting. Led by the company's diagnostic and training specialist, the training covers new model systems, known failure points and evolving repair techniques.

"We don't just train to pass certifications; we train to stay ahead of the curve," Joey Rosato said. "Our training program is hands-on, up-to-date and taught by people who've been doing this for 20 years or more."

Rosato emphasized that beyond certifications, experience matters.

"Our guys don't just have certifications; they have tenure."

The company's technicians bring more than 100 years of combined experience to every job.

With service coverage across Dallas-Fort Worth and the ability to travel throughout Texas and even into Louisiana, Oklahoma and New Mexico, the company stands ready to meet customer needs wherever the job is. From emergency repairs to long-term support, Texas Truck A/C keeps machines operating at OEM performance standards.

"We know that when a machine's down, it costs people money," Joey Rosato said. "Whether we're fixing it that day or helping prevent it from happening in the first place, our goal is to keep them up and running."

As the company continues to grow, its commitment remains unchanged: reliable, expert service built on communication, specialization and family-driven values.

Or as the crew likes to say, #StayCool.

