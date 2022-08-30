(TFIC graphic)

The Transportation for Illinois Coalition (TFIC) has developed an analysis of the FY2023-2028 Multi-Year Plan (MYP) for state road construction, released by Gov. J.B. Pritzker and IDOT.

The plan calls for an investment of $24.6 billion in Illinois roads and bridges over the six-year period (last year's MYP totaled $20.7 billion). It includes $3.7 billion for this fiscal year (FY2023), which began July 1, representing an increase over FY2022's $3.3 billion total and is well above the $2.2 billion from FY2019 — prior to the implementation of Rebuild Illinois. The plan reflects around $4 billion in additional funding from the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

The MYP calls for repairing or reconstructing 2,562 mi. of roadway and 10 million sq. ft. of bridge decks. In addition to $24.6 billion in road and bridge funding, the new MYP includes around $10 billion in transit, rail and waterways construction over the six years.

For TFIC's analysis, visit mcusercontent.com/5982dbf3d5cd25d4f23a56c06/files/3c5f36f1-2ec1-45da-5f35-c4a18cdf03ba/FY_2023_2028_MYP_1_.pdf.

