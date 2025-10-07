Experience the 22nd Annual Construction & Mining Equipment Show/8th Annual Antique Power Show in Mingo Junction, Ohio featuring a variety of historic equipment like trucks, tractors and engines. This year celebrates Caterpillar's 100th anniversary, showcasing antique Holt and Caterpillar gear. An event not to be missed.

Old Iron Show flier

The 22nd Annual Old Construction & Mining Equipment Show/8th Annual Appalachian Ohio Antique Power Show will be held Oct. 25 and 26, 2025 at 761 Scott Featner Rd Mingo Junction Ohio.

Construction and mining equipment, farm tractors and machinery, trucks, garden tractors, hit and miss, oil field engines, working and static displays and more.

Antique trucks, construction and mining will be on static display and in operation throughout the weekend. Equipment owned members of the Ohio Valley Chapter of the Historical Construction Equipment Association, Historical Construction Equipment Association, Yellow Power Caterpillar + Community and other organizations will be displayed or in operation.

For the first time in the show's history there will be a show feature: Caterpillar. Celebrating the 100th anniversary of the merger of Best & Holt to form Caterpillar in 1926. Bring your best Holt, Caterpillar and Caterpillar powered equipment. On a special note Ohio Caterpillar dealer Ohio Cat formally known as Ohio Machinery is celebrating it's 80th anniversary this year.

All antique trucks, construction, crawler, mining (surface or underground) equipment construction and mining equipment, farm tractors, logging, agriculture, industrial machinery, trucks, garden tractors, hit and miss and oil field engines are welcome.

Today's top stories