    The Meticulous Testing That Drives Texas State Highways

    The Texas Department of Transportation's Materials and Testing Division conducts precision tests on road materials to meet safety standards. Advanced methods like petrographic analysis enhance quality control, providing crucial data to engineers. Their dedication ensures Texas highways are durable and safe.

    Tue December 10, 2024 - West Edition #25
    Cynthia Vaquera – TEXAS DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION


    A Texas Department of Transportation Materials and Testing Division employee prepares material for testing.
    Photo courtesy of the Texas Department of Transportation
    A Texas Department of Transportation Materials and Testing Division employee prepares material for testing.
    A Texas Department of Transportation Materials and Testing Division employee prepares material for testing.   (Photo courtesy of the Texas Department of Transportation) Advanced medical equipment enables lab technicians to analyze microscopic particles invisible to the human eye.   (Photo courtesy of the Texas Department of Transportation) Roadway materials await quality testing.   (Photo courtesy of the Texas Department of Transportation)

    At the Texas Department of Transportation's (TxDOT) Materials and Testing Division (MTD), the team conducts essential tests to ensure all roadway materials — concrete, asphalt, etc. — meet strict standards.

    "The test procedure is basically the recipe for how to bake a cake, except here we are running a test," said Ryan Barborak, director of TxDOT's Materials and Testing Division.

    A high level of consistency ensures high-quality results at all TxDOT labs across the state.

    A key service offered by the labs is petrographic analysis, an advanced method used to identify why materials fail to meet industry standards.

    Using advanced medical equipment, lab technicians can analyze microscopic particles that are invisible to the human eye, allowing them to assess material chemistry and provide crucial information to TxDOT engineers about defective materials.

    Safety is a top priority for the division. From improving road sign reflectivity for better night visibility to ensuring pavement quality, MTD conducts tests that have a direct impact on driver safety.

    "We test to ensure that by meeting specification requirements, we are ensuring safety on our TxDOT projects," Barborak said. "Our technicians and those performing the tests take great pride in what they do. And for that, I'm very thankful, to our staff here at the Materials and Testing Division."

    Thanks to their focus on testing, innovation and safety, MTD's dedicated team ensures that roads in Texas are durable and safe for everyone.

    Photo courtesy of the Texas Department of Transportation




