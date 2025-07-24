CDE's 2024 sustainability report outlines commitments to net zero emissions, water conservation, and social responsibility. The company aims to reduce its impact on the environment while fostering employee wellbeing and community engagement. For more details, visit CDEGroup.com/sustainability.

July 24 is Earth Overshoot Day, the day in which humanity's consumption and use of ecological resources and services exceeds what earth can regenerate in that year.

With this day landing a week earlier than in 2024, there is pressing need for businesses across the globe to increase sustainability efforts and work towards net zero carbon goals.

CDE, a leader in wet processing solutions for the natural and waste recycling sectors, has published its 2024 sustainability report to mark a significant step in committing to green business practices.

Darren Eastwood, business development director of CDE said that the commitments in the report are about doing what is right.

"CDE's purpose is to create our best world, a ton at a time and we have driven that through our ambitious recycling systems around the world. Our sustainability plan has three key focus areas, people, planet and economic development and is driven by a sustainability taskforce."

The self-declared report centers on the environmental impact, social responsibility and transparent governance of CDE's operations which are aligned with the United Nations Strategic Development Goals (SDGs).

Environmental Impact

The report highlights CDE's commitment to achieving net zero by pledging to decrease its scope 1 and 2 net emissions by 50 percent by 2030 and achieving net zero by 2050. CDE is committed to reducing both water consumption and steel scrap waste by 10 percent by 2025.

CDE follows the Energy Savings Opportunities Scheme (ESOS) and as such has implemented PV arrays, EV charging facilities, LED lighting and rainwater harvesting as well as other carbon reduction initiatives such as green electricity contracts and carbon literacy training.

Social Responsibility

The report also showcases CDE's commitment to social responsibility, with initiatives focused on mental health, employee wellbeing and community engagement. These include STEM outreach programs, volunteering opportunities and a robust safety and wellbeing strategy supported by a dedicated committee.

Eastwood said: "Our people are the driving force behind our progress. By fostering a culture of wellbeing, inclusion and innovation, we're building a business that's fit for the future. One that delivers for our customers, our communities and the environment.

"Sustainability is embedded in our DNA at CDE, we have supported customers to divert over 230 million tonnes (253 tons) of recyclable waste from landfill. Every tonne of material we help our customers recover is a step toward a more circular, resource-efficient future. This report reflects our commitment to transparency, innovation and continuous improvement as we work together to protect our planet and empower our people."

To read the full report, or learn more about CDE's sustainability efforts please visit CDEGroup.com/sustainability

