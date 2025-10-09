The Utility Expo 2025 broke attendance records with 22,600 industry professionals from 59 countries. Many new utility construction equipment and technologies were showcased, including Hyundai's compact track loader and Vermeer's ML180 mini loader. The event featured signature competitions, innovative educational sessions and a focus on workforce well-being and community connection.

The Utility Expo shattered attendance records as more than 22,600 utility construction and infrastructure professionals from all 50 states and 59 countries gathered at the Kentucky Exposition Center, Oct. 7-9, 2025.

Spanning 1.5 million sq. ft. of hands-on equipment demos, job site simulations and interactive product displays, the biennial event reaffirmed its place as North America's largest trade show for utility and infrastructure professionals seeking the latest technologies, equipment and safety solutions. The show unveiled the latest breakthroughs in underground utility, electric transmission, telecom and water/wastewater technologies shaping the future of the industry.

"This year's Utility Expo set a new benchmark for innovation and hands-on learning in our industry," said Brianne Somers. "The remarkable turnout demonstrates the industry's drive to adopt smarter, safer and more sustainable solutions for utility construction."

Breakthrough Equipment, Technology Launches

Twenty manufacturers used The Utility Expo 2025 as their launchpad to showcase new utility construction equipment and technology. Highlights included:

• Hyundai Construction Equipment debuted its HT38 compact track loader in North America. The HT38 CTL can lift a .8-cu. yds. standard bucket to a pin height of 10 ft. 9 in.

• Diamond Mowers unveiled four mulching attachments: two drumheads for open and depth control models, a belt drive disc design, and a 50-in. model for excavators.

• Vermeer showcased the ML180 mini loader which features advanced electric-over-hydraulic controls, a suspended undercarriage and air-ride suspension technology. The ML180 helps address persistent operator fatigue and productivity challenges in traditional stand-on mini loaders.

• John Deere introduced two redesigned compact excavator models: the 17 P-Tier and the 26 P-Tier. Built to John Deere specifications and shaped by extensive customer feedback and testing, both models feature enhancements that improve versatility and ease of operation.

Attendees took advantage of live demonstrations and test drives, making the show a premier destination for discovering field-ready solutions.

New for 2025, The Quick Pitch Showcase introduced 30 small, mid-sized and new-to-show companies that shared product information and innovations directly with attending media during a special pre-show breakfast. This early access gave journalists a first look at emerging technologies and products before the show floor opened.

"As a first-time exhibitor at The Utility Expo, the Quick Pitch Showcase was an incredible opportunity for us to introduce our company and products to the media," said Steve Wojtaszek with 3S Craftings, LLC. "It was a welcoming environment that truly set the tone for a successful first show."

Signature Competitions Energize Show

Making its debut at The Utility Expo this year, the HDD Rodeo drew crowds as horizontal directional drilling crews competed for speed and precision against one another. PG&E Team #2 took home the top prize with a time of 50 minutes and 20 seconds. The team took home a custom Barbco Fire Ring, a Wyo-Ben remote controlled cooler, a CrewPlex Communications System and a $100 Utility Expo merchandise gift card for every team member.

The top three crews received free admission to the 2026 HDD rodeo (valued at $5,000). The event was produced in partnership with Benjamin Media and supported by main event sponsors American Mfg HDD Products, Ditch Witch West, Kondex, Underground Magnetics, and Vermeer.

The competitions continued with the National Utility Contractors Association (NUCA) hosting its National Equipment Operators Championships. The returning crowd-pleasing event used construction equipment for challenges like hole-in-one putting, soccer, cornhole and a pipe placement.

Innovation in Education

The Utility Expo expanded its acclaimed Field Classrooms with immersive 90-minute jobsite-style classroom sessions covering topics such as pipeline rehab, HDD safety and emerging job site technology.

A safety luncheon symposium brought experts together for actionable discussions and insights on reducing risk and maximizing productivity.

Attendees praised the hands-on format for maximizing learning and value.

"Seeing and being able to hear somebody who has more experience than what I do in the industry be able to talk about it in open communication was really helpful", said Andrew Manes of Trinity Earthworks. "But in addition to the classroom setting, coming out and being able to walk around where he can actually physically show us the equipment that he's talking about, the references that he's making and the added benefit of there being an active construction site here today. So being able to actually see it being implemented in the way that we do every day in our company but also being able to see what's coming next is super important."

Commitment to Workforce Well-Being

Recognizing the mental health crisis affecting utility and construction professionals, The Utility Expo partnered with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) to help advance its overall mission and broad spectrum of suicide prevention education programs and to highlight its construction resources available through the Hard Hat Courage initiative, which is supported by an industry coalition that includes AEM.

The partnership raised nearly $24,000 through attendee donations which will help fund organization's critically important programming and resources for those facing mental health challenges and loss survivors.

"Donations raised at The Utility Expo are incredibly important in advancing AFSP's mission to save lives and bring hope to those affected by suicide, enabling greater access to our suicide prevention education and support programs," said Trisha Calabrese, MPH, senior vice president of programs of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. "Forums like The Utility Expo help us to distribute construction-specific suicide prevention resources at scale, and we are so grateful to have the support of AEM as a partner in the coalition of leading construction industry organizations in our Hard Hat Courage initiative."

Community Zone Creates Connection

The Utility Expo's Community Zone returned with expanded programming that energized attendees through music, networking and industry spotlights. From live bluegrass and bourbon giveaways to thought leadership talks and mental health advocacy, the Community Zone offered a vibrant space for connection and reflection.

"This year's show has been wonderful," said Kevin Kongenske with Little Rock Water Reclamation. "It's amazing how many vendors are under one roof. There are fleet aspects here for me, but then also companies who make the parts for the complex machinery that we're responsible for that I can buy direct. If this is an industry you're a part of, this is a must attend show. Everybody's under one roof to see."

"This year's Utility Expo brought our industry together in powerful new ways — fostering innovation, collaboration and a strong sense of community among utility professionals," said Show Chair Brian Metcalf. "The future of utility construction is bright, and The Utility Expo will continue to be where that future takes shape."

The Utility Expo will return to the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville Oct. 5-7, 2027. Keep up to date on the show at https://www.theutilityexpo.com/.

