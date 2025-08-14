The W 210 XF large milling machine from Wirtgen offers powerful performance with its John Deere engine and Mill Assist system. It provides efficiency, flexibility with quick drum changes and automated documentation with WPT Milling. The Level Pro Active system ensures precise results.

Wirtgen photo With the aid of the quick-change system, the entire milling drum housing of the Wirtgen W 210 XF can be exchanged in less than an hour, according to Wirtgen.

The new large milling machine W 210 XF has been available and working on construction sites since January 2025.

Currently, it is available in the United States, Europe, Australia, Japan and Taiwan. The large milling machine from Wirtgen can handle a broad spectrum of applications ranging from surface layer rehabilitation and full-depth pavement removal to fine milling.

Large Milling Machine Guarantees Maximum Milling Performance

Its Mill Assist machine control system ensures absolute efficiency on every construction site. In automatic mode, it always ensures the most favorable working balance between performance and costs, according to Wirtgen.

It also allows the selection of three different working strategies that optimize the process with respect to cost, performance or quality, according to Wirtgen.

Powered by a John Deere engine with a maximum rated power output of 778 hp, the W 210 XF delivers powerful and efficient milling performance in every situation. Wirtgen and John Deere worked in close collaboration on fine-tuning the engine's torque characteristic to meet the specific needs of cold milling applications, according to the companies.

The combination of the powerful engine and the Dual Shift two-speed powershift transmission enables an enormous range of milling drum speeds. The lower range of milling drum speeds enables significant reductions of fuel consumption, pick wear and noise emissions, according to Wirtgen.

The upper range of milling drum speeds makes it possible to achieve high area performance with a high-quality milling pattern, even at the maximum milling depth of 33 cm. This means that the W 210 XF is ideally equipped to complete even the most demanding milling tasks with maximum sustainability, according to Wirtgen.

Milling Drum for Every Application

The requirements on construction sites often change from one day to the next. This means that outstanding flexibility is a must. An example of this in the case of the W 210 XF is that the milling drum can be exchanged for a Multiple Cutting System (MCS) drum within minutes.

The ability to rapidly change to application-specific milling drums with different tool spacings considerably increases machine productivity. At the same time, the choice of the ideal drum for a specific application also reduces wear-related costs, according to Wirtgen.

Wirtgen offers a range of milling drums for the W 210 XF to meet the requirements of any milling application.

Exchanging the milling drum assembly enables the completion of milling widths of 6.5 ft., 7.2 ft. or 8.2 ft.. With the aid of the quick-change system, the entire milling drum housing can be exchanged in less than an hour, according to Wirtgen.

WPT Milling Offers More Functions

Wirtgen Group Performance Tracker Milling, or WPT Milling for short, is available for the automated documentation of milling tasks. The operator is kept constantly informed about the current machine and job parameters, and when the work has been completed, the data is transmitted to the machine owner, who can then use them for fast and precise billing.

In addition to displaying construction site and machine data, the automated documentation also shows the CO₂ emissions for the entire construction site. The John Deere Operations Center presents all information in real time.

Precise Leveling With Level Pro Active

The Level Pro Active leveling system was developed by Wirtgen specifically for cold milling machines. Clearly readable control panels provide information and measured values from all currently connected sensors and ease the machine operator's workload, according to Wirtgen.

The system is fully integrated into the control system of the cold milling machines and, as essential machine functions are directly interconnected, enables a high level of automation and precise milling results. The system also offers numerous automatic and additional functions that make the operator's job easier, for instance, automatic lifting for driving over manhole covers.

This story also appears on Aggregate Equipment Guide.

