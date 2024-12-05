Thompson Tractor held a grand opening and ribbon-cutting celebration Nov. 7, 2024, at its newest CAT Rental Store at 1599 Airport Road West in Fort Payne, Ala.

The new store serves a growing northeast Alabama market and Thompson Tractor representatives said they are always eager and ready to celebrate the company's "valued customers and dedicated team members when adding a new location."

During the event, local customers and dignitaries enjoyed a catered BBQ lunch from a local favorite restaurant, Roadside Que, and were presented giveaways commemorating the day as well as being registered for some great prize drawings, including a pair of lawn mowers.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony featured remarks from Mayor Brian Baine and Fort Payne Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Jessica Townsel, both of whom warmly welcomed Thomson Tractor to Fort Payne.

"We look forward to partnering with the city of Fort Payne for many years to come," said Jimmy Tew, vice president of Thompson Rents, and Lucy Thompson Marsh, who shared their excitement about the new location to the assembled crowd prior to the official ribbon-cutting.

The entire Thompson team worked hard to make this event a huge success. In a brief speech during the event, Jared Pennington, Thompson Rents region manager, expressed his appreciation for the Fort Payne team and his excitement for Thompson to be a part of the growing community in northeast Alabama.

"Although they're a small team, our Fort Payne employees showed their hard work and dedication at this event," said Pennington. "Their effort to keep our business moving forward while preparing the facility for the grand opening was outstanding. They ensured the facility was in top-notch shape and achieved their highest volume at the same time."

Noteworthy staffers who "hit the ground running" to make this branch an immediate success included Spencer Hartmann, Kyle Cooper, Trey Lumpkin, James Wilson, Jon Atchley, Michael Luketic and Jeff Watkins.

Key staff members echoed the same message: "We're excited to serve this community and see where Thompson Rents goes next." CEG

