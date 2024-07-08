List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
    Thompson Tractor Hosts Demo, Tech Expo in Huntsville, Alabama

    Mon July 08, 2024 - Southeast Edition #14
    CEG


    In the last of its series of demo events showcasing the new Caterpillar 255 and 265 compact track loaders, Thompson Tractor hosted a huge crowd June 13, 2024, at its Huntsville, Ala., location.

    Similar to the other demos, this event included a technology expo with representatives from SITECH South, which provided information on the newest software and hardware available for customers to get the most out of their Cat machine investments. Caterpillar and Thompson Tractor representatives also showcased the newest Cat machines and hosted a catered lunch under an air-conditioned tent.

    The new Cat exclusive Steer Assist feature for Cat dozers also was on display. This feature allows operators to make perfect circular grades automatically without operator input. CEG

    Photo: 1/14
    Photo: 1/14
    Photo: 1/14
    Photo: 1/14
    Photo: 1/14
    Photo: 1/14
    Photo: 1/14
    Photo: 1/14
    Photo: 1/14
    Photo: 1/14
    Photo: 1/14
    Photo: 1/14
    Photo: 1/14
    Photo: 1/14

    Eric Whisenant of E and M Underground Solutions, Laceys Spring, Ala., demos the Cat 255 and said the machine was spacious and operated well. (CEG photo)
    Enjoying the day’s events and recapping their demo time with their Thompson sales representative (L-R) are Brandon Rice, Thompson Tractor, and Scotty Dorn, Bradley Neal and Ron Bozarth, all of BNE Incorporated, Gurley, Ala. (CEG photo)
    Talking about add-on technology available for Cat machines (L-R) are Jeremy Black, SITECH South; Greg Ford, Ford Concrete Construction, Muscle Shoals, Ala.; and Tyler Brown, Thompson Tractor. (CEG photo)
    A huge array of Cat earthmoving machines was on display during the event. (CEG photo)
    A Cat 289D3 with GB124 Smart Grader Blade attachment with Trimble 3D Earthworks with GPS on one side and Sonic Tracer on the other puts on a show of accuracy in grading. (CEG photo)
    Thompson Tractor’s Joey Mote (C) speaks with customers about some of the newer machines on display, including this Cat 308 mini-excavator. (CEG photo)
    Caterpillar’s BCP specialist Weston Smith (R) provided complete walk-arounds throughout the day on the Cat 255 and 265 next generation compact track loaders. (CEG photo)
    SITECH South’s Jeremy Black (C) fields questions from customers on the complete versatility of the Trimble products and their ability to be moved from machine-to-machine. (CEG photo)
    Thompson Tractor’s Ross Sisty (L) and Michael Abner (R) speak with Cat customer Anthony Wright of Lambert Inc., Stevenson, Ala., about the new 255 compact track loader. (CEG photo)
    Discussing the newest products on display (L-R) are Brandon Oliver, Thompson Tractor; Tim Junkins, Rogers Group, Huntsville, Ala.; and Ross Sisty and Michael Abner, Thompson Tractor. (CEG photo)
    (L-R): Thompson Tractor’s Charlie Stevens and Eric Hutcheson discuss the features of the new Cat 255 CTL with Lynn Rolin of Ardmore Plumbing, Ardmore, Ala. (CEG photo)
    Discussing some of the demo machine lineup before the crowd arrived (L-R) are Stephen Miraglia, SITECH South; Joey Mote, Thompson Tractor – 3D Specialist; and Tyler Phelps, SITECH South. (CEG photo)
    Portable air conditioners kept attendees cool during lunch under the big-top tent. (CEG photo)
    Guests rolled in early to get their operating time on the 255 and 265 compact track loaders. (CEG photo)




