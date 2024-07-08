In the last of its series of demo events showcasing the new Caterpillar 255 and 265 compact track loaders, Thompson Tractor hosted a huge crowd June 13, 2024, at its Huntsville, Ala., location.

Similar to the other demos, this event included a technology expo with representatives from SITECH South, which provided information on the newest software and hardware available for customers to get the most out of their Cat machine investments. Caterpillar and Thompson Tractor representatives also showcased the newest Cat machines and hosted a catered lunch under an air-conditioned tent.

The new Cat exclusive Steer Assist feature for Cat dozers also was on display. This feature allows operators to make perfect circular grades automatically without operator input. CEG

