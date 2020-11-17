Three Firms Begin Construction of UC Irvine Facility

Two new College of Health Sciences Complex buildings at the University of California, Irvine, now under construction, will be a showcase for integrative health patient care, training and research.

Hathaway Dinwiddie Construction Company, architecture and engineering firm HED and architecture firm The S/L/A/M Collaborative (SLAM) announced that construction is under way on a landmark, 9-acre health sciences complex at the University of California, Irvine (UCI), that promises to be a national showcase for integrative health patient care, training and research.

The new facility will include a five-story, 135,111 sq.-ft. building for the Susan & Henry Samueli College of Health Sciences and the Susan Samueli Integrative Health Institute and an adjoining four-story, 77,028-sq.-ft. building for the Sue & Bill Gross School of Nursing. The site is located on the corner of Bison and California avenues, adjacent to the UCI Research Park.

Projected cost is $134 million and the facilities are expected to open in 2022.

HED's and SLAM's higher education and healthcare studios brought expertise to the team. "The design is dedicated to supporting human health and the healing experience in a holistic way," said Martha Ball, project manager of HED. "This aspect of the project mission infused our process."

Design strategies for the new buildings on the UCI campus were strongly influenced by biophilia — the human tendency to interact with other forms of life in nature — and attention to wellness at all scales. Occupant access to light, air, views of vegetation and water and other considerations, all support the overall mission of the complex and the schools.

The health science complex includes a 150-seat auditorium, a central courtyard that connects with the existing Gavin Herbert Eye Institute, landscape design elements that support activities such as yoga and tai chi, a Zen garden and a 600-ft.-long wellness walk that leads to the School of Medicine's Biomedical Research Center.

The complex is supported by major donations. Susan and Henry Samueli donated $200 million to build this first-of-its-kind college of health sciences focused on interdisciplinary integrative health. The far-reaching gift — one of the largest ever to a single public university — positions UCI as a bold new leader in population health, patient care and health-related education and research. The William and Sue Gross Family Foundation committed $40 million to UCI to establish a nursing school and assist in the construction of a new building to house it.

The project is a flagship for the future of health education. "UCI is creating a national 'one-health' model for discovery, teaching and healing that brings together the strengths of the disciplines of medicine, nursing, pharmacy and population health," said Vice Chancellor for Health Affairs Steve Goldstein. "These two new buildings, part of our expanded health sciences campus, are designed to foster the creation of the diverse healthcare workforce of tomorrow. The facilities are built to enable interprofessional education and a future of team-based care that benefits from healthcare providers that operate in synchrony to support health and wellness."

"A future of wellness demands that we promote approaches that keep our patients healthy, and when they are ill, that our providers work together so care is readily-accessible, cutting-edge, patient-focused and population-savvy," added Goldstein. "The integrative health institute is co-located so all our students incorporate its focus on the whole person, even when the provider is a specialist, and its commitment to finding new, effective, evidence-based practices to optimize well-being."

About Hathaway Dinwiddie Construction

Hathaway Dinwiddie celebrated its 100th year of business in California in 2011. Hathaway Dinwiddie focuses on the California market and is known for constructing many of the state's iconic buildings.

About HED

HED seeks creative solutions that have a positive impact for its clients, the community and the world. HED has earned a reputation for excellence in all facets of the designed and built environment, including architecture, consulting, engineering and planning services. The firm of 350 people serves clients in a broad range of markets from eight U.S. offices: Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Detroit, Los Angeles, San Diego, San Francisco and Sacramento.

About S/L/A/M Collaborative

The S/L/A/M Collaborative (SLAM) is a multi-disciplinary design firm with a broad range of markets including a nationally regarded higher education practice. It's primary focus on academic medical centers and expertise in the programming and design of research and education facilities has resulted in completion of 40 health sciences projects for top tier public and private institutions.