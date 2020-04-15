Wed April 15, 2020 - National Edition
A recent article proclaimed a truth manufacturers in all industry sectors know all too well: You can't build an airplane working from home.
As law offices, financial services firms and tech companies close their doors and require employees to work from home, manufacturers face the reality that manufacturing requires employees to work onsite.
There is no factory production work from home.
Intermittent FMLA and workers compensation absences are hard enough to manage in the ordinary course of business. But the challenge to staff a factory becomes much more daunting every day during this pandemic, with an emphasis on "self-quarantining," social distancing and avoiding groups of more than 10 people.
Ogletree Deakins' Manufacturing Industry Group recently conducted a Manufacturers' Roundtable Discussion involving scores of manufacturers from numerous industry sectors to share ideas about how manufacturers can continue to operate in the face of this pandemic. This article compiles some of the ideas and practices identified in that Roundtable discussion, and they can be organized into three primary categories.
Manufacturers have to move aggressively to identify and exclude from the workplace those employees that have symptomsof the COVID-19 virus (i.e., fever, cough, runny nose, sore throat, difficulty breathing). Where feasible, it could be better to go one step further and identify and exclude employees at high risk from the factory.
Examples include those who have taken a cruise or international flight in the past few weeks, or who live with someone presenting symptoms of COVID-19 infection.
Ways to identify the symptomatic or other high-risk persons include:
Some employers do temperature screening of employees upon entering work (to exclude persons with a temperature above 100.4 degrees).
This is easier said than done, as the implementation is often tricky. That's because privacy of the tested employees should be protected, and the screener needs to be trained and protected.
For more information on temperature screenings, see the article entitled "The Latest COVID-19 Conundrum: Can Employers Institute Temperature Checks at Workplaces?"
Time spent in this mandatory screening process may commence the compensable work day, depending on your state wage law and the circumstances.
Here is the new guidance from the EEOC on this topic.
Asking for self-identification through frequent surveys or interviews.
Again, this is task that's easier said than done.
Many hourly employees live paycheck to paycheck. They will be very reluctant to admit having a member of their household who demonstrates symptoms, as to do so means getting laid off. Thus, employers need to reduce the barriers to full disclosure. Somehow the employer has to alleviate the painful economic consequences of self-disclosures if it expects full candor from its hourly employees. Examples include:
Spot sick employees and send them home.
Train line managers, supervisors and leads to be aware of when employees are looking sick and/or exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19.
Consistent with CDC guidelines, they should report the concern to an appropriate point of contact (HR, plant manager, safetymanager or other), who should immediately isolate the sick employee from others and send him or her home. The employee should be advised to seek medical attention if he or she continues feeling ill.
Keep the sick employee out of work until he or she experiences least 24 hours symptom-free under the CDC guidance, or if he or she gets tested and are positive for COVID-19, that's likely going to be longer and you would keep the employee out until such time as he or she is appropriately cleared to return.
Consider communicating a "see something, say something" mindset so that employees are trained and empowered to inform an appropriate point of contact if any other person in the factory is exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms.
On April 8, 2020, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued its new Interim Guidance for Implementing Safety Practices for Critical Infrastructure Workers Who May Have Had Exposure to a Person with Suspected or Confirmed COVID-19. The guidance provides that critical infrastructure workers may be allowed to continue working following a potential exposure to COVID-19 in order to ensure the continuity of essential operations under certain circumstances.
Here are the key points employers need to know about this new guidance:
The guidance specifically applies to critical infrastructure workers, including workers and contractors in the food and agriculture, critical manufacturing, informational technology, transportation,energy, and government facilities industries.
Further information on identifying critical infrastructure workers can be found on the Department of Homeland Security's Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) website and on the CDC's first responder guidance website.
For purposes of the guidance, a potential exposure means "being a household contact or having close contact within 6 feet of an individual with confirmed or suspected COVID-19." The CDC notes that the relevant timeframe for determining a potential exposure is 48 hours prior to the infected individual with whom the employee had contact showing symptoms of COVID-19.
The guidance permits the continued work of an asymptomatic critical infrastructure worker who has been exposed to COVID-19, but only while that person remains without symptoms and while additional precautions are being taken. If the worker develops symptoms (gets sick), the worker should be sent home immediately, the workspace should be cleaned and disinfected, and the worker should seek appropriate medical care as necessary.
In addition, the CDC advises employers to identify other people who came in contact with the exposed worker up to 48 hours prior to the exposed worker developing symptoms.
For more information on handling exposed or symptomatic employees, see Ogletree Deakins' list of frequently asked questions (FAQs), "COVID-19: FAQs on Federal Labor and Employment Laws" posted on AEM's Coronavirus (COVID-19) Resource Center.
The guidance provides that where asymptomatic exposed workers continue to work, they should be required to adhere to the following additional precautions prior to and during each work shift:
Employers may consider the steps listed below to maintain a safe work environment. In a unionized factory, the CBA will need to be considered and the union consulted when the employer makes changes to terms and conditions. But in this time of an unprecedented pandemic, crisis should compel union cooperation, or at least allow employers to creatively interpret and apply some of general "purpose of the agreement" type of language usually found near the front of CBAs that is sometimes overlooked.
This is especially true where changes need to be implemented to maximize employee health, and better ensure continuity of operations (and jobs and wages). Sometimes those temporary changes simply must be made, even if after consultation with the union the union attempts to obstruct.
"Work now, grieve later" is a cardinal principle that may need to be relied on to get through this crisis with employee health and the business preserved.
Here are some key safety ideas:
Many of these steps may be obvious to some, but hopefully this compilation of ideas in one place is useful to manufacturers and will prompt even more creative thinking about how to keep factory employees safe, healthy and productive.
