The original multi-tank, bulk diesel trailer that allows customers to haul bulk diesel without a HAZMAT or CDL comes in capacities of 460, 690 (shown) and 920 gal.

Thunder Creek Equipment has revolutionized how contractors fuel, service and maintain their heavy equipment fleets.

ConExpo 2023 represents Thunder Creek at its most powerful — with fuel and service solutions designed to meet almost every need of the off-road construction and heavy equipment market. The company rocked the construction industry back in 2015 when it introduced its line of multi-tank trailers (MTT) that allowed for the easy hauling and transfer of bulk diesel with no HAZMAT endorsement or CDL*. As emissions regulations evolved and diesel exhaust fluid (DEF) became more prevalent, the manufacturer set the standard for how DEF is handled and dispensed in the field through its proprietary two-in-one system.

The construction industry has embraced Thunder Creek with open arms — and trailer solutions that were born on the American farm have evolved to heavy industrial designs for the demands of the construction and earthmoving markets. The company has helped contractors save time, money, hassle and resources with arguably the most practical lineup of products to hit the construction industry in the last 20 years.

Of Interest at ConExpo 2023

Multi-Tank Trailers (MTT) — The original multi-tank, bulk diesel trailer that allows customers to haul bulk diesel without a HAZMAT or CDL* comes in capacities of 460, 690 and 920 gal. It is made possible by isolating diesel in four, six or eight separate, 115-gal., DOT-compliant, non-bulk tanks. Tanks are joined by a manifold to a common pump, creating complete isolation during transport and controlled dispensing of fuel at the jobsite. Each trailer is built to maintain a low profile and is configured to provide optimal balance and a smooth ride at highway speeds, as well as in the most rugged, off-highway conditions. Each trailer can be complemented with a 100-gal., two-in-one DEF system and a utility box that allows you to customize the back end with greasing systems, welders, generators, air compressors and more. A truck-mounted version of the system (the Multi-Tank Upfit, or MTU) also is available.

— The original multi-tank, bulk diesel trailer that allows customers to haul bulk diesel without a HAZMAT or CDL* comes in capacities of 460, 690 and 920 gal. It is made possible by isolating diesel in four, six or eight separate, 115-gal., DOT-compliant, non-bulk tanks. Tanks are joined by a manifold to a common pump, creating complete isolation during transport and controlled dispensing of fuel at the jobsite. Each trailer is built to maintain a low profile and is configured to provide optimal balance and a smooth ride at highway speeds, as well as in the most rugged, off-highway conditions. Each trailer can be complemented with a 100-gal., two-in-one DEF system and a utility box that allows you to customize the back end with greasing systems, welders, generators, air compressors and more. A truck-mounted version of the system (the Multi-Tank Upfit, or MTU) also is available. Multi-Tank Oil Trailers (MTO) — The Thunder Creek MTO is a multi-tank oil trailer that can provide bulk diesel, oil, reclaim, coolant, grease and DEF. It comes in three different models/capacities up to 920 gal. of fluid combinations tailored to your jobsite needs. The MTO utilizes multiple tanks isolated through a manifold. The result is a trailer that legally mitigates the need for the driver to carry a HAZMAT endorsement. In many cases, a CDL* may not even be required.

— The Thunder Creek MTO is a multi-tank oil trailer that can provide bulk diesel, oil, reclaim, coolant, grease and DEF. It comes in three different models/capacities up to 920 gal. of fluid combinations tailored to your jobsite needs. The MTO utilizes multiple tanks isolated through a manifold. The result is a trailer that legally mitigates the need for the driver to carry a HAZMAT endorsement. In many cases, a CDL* may not even be required. Service & Lube Trailers (SLT) — The Thunder Creek SLT features a modular tank design that is capable of holding up to 690 gal. of fluid in up to eight tanks with combinations of 25, 55 and 115 gal. This can include tanks for diesel fuel, oil delivery (engine or hydraulic), used oil and coolant reclamation, coolant, and other fluids based on field maintenance needs. The SLT also can be equipped for grease and DEF delivery. This modular design allows it to be hauled without a HAZMAT endorsement and, in some configurations, without a CDL*. A truck-mounted version of the system (the Service andLube Upfit, or SLU) also is available.

For more on the full lineup of Thunder Creek solutions, visit the company at ConExpo or visit ThunderCreek.com.

*Confirm configurations and full hauling details with your Thunder Creek dealer or Thunder Creek representative.

Today's top stories