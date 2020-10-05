--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Buyer's Guides   Digital Issues Jobs Parts Videos
Thunder Creek Equipment Adds Former Mahindra USA Executive Larry Lea as Vice President of Sales

Mon October 05, 2020 - National Edition
Thunder Creek

Larry Lea
Larry Lea



Thunder Creek Equipment and its parent company, LDJ Manufacturing, have hired Larry Lea, the former director of sales of Mahindra USA, as the organization's new vice president of sales.

Lea, who has spent his entire career in the agriculture and heavy equipment sales market, will manage the organization's decentralized national sales team, while also working with the company's product, production and engineering teams to help lead strategic product development and growth.

During his time with Mahindra, Lea managed a team of nearly 30 sales leaders across North America accounting for $500 million in revenue. In addition to working closely with the team to reach sales and growth goals, Lea also was integral in launching inventory process improvement programs and developing various incentive programs for wholesale customers.

"We're excited to welcome Larry to the Thunder Creek team, where he can apply his extensive industry experience to strengthen both our sales team and our dealer network," said Loren Van Wyk, owner and chief executive officer of Thunder Creek.

"He's a proven winner who is motivated to use his competitive nature to drive us forward in both the agricultural, construction and commercial markets."

Lea will work directly with Thunder Creek's sales team and dealer network to broaden Thunder Creek's market penetration across the industries where its products are used.

"I think my experience and competitive nature will make what is already a strong sales team even stronger and more strategic," Lea said. "The reality is that when the sales team wins, the entire company wins, and so do our customers. I'm ready to do a whole lot of winning at Thunder Creek long into the future."

Lea will remain based in Houston, Texas.

For more information, visit www.ThunderCreek.com.



