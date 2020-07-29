Thunder Creek Equipment Names Ben Cox as President

Ben Cox

Thunder Creek Equipment and its parent company, LDJ Manufacturing, have appointed Ben Cox as the company's president. Cox previously spent more than three decades at Pella Corporation, the central Iowa-based building products manufacturer.

Cox brings extensive sales, finance, business strategy and leadership experience to Thunder Creek. He most recently served as the vice president of Pella's Luxury Division, where he oversaw all operations selling to luxury architects, builders and consumer homeowners.

"Ben's vast experience leading successful teams and divisions, as well as his high-end financial acumen are going to be critical for moving Thunder Creek forward, especially during times of volatility and uncertainty that we've experienced across the industries we serve," said Loren Van Wyk, owner and chief executive officer of Thunder Creek.

During his time at Pella Corp., Cox helped turn-around historically low-performing distribution centers; served as the business unit leader for newly-acquired luxury businesses and helped integrate them into Pella Corp.'s portfolio; and also helped launch a new business unit including four manufacturing plants, 1,000 employees and a variety of new product designs.

"As a proud, American-made company with a reputation for high quality, Thunder Creek will benefit greatly from Ben's experience as he strengthens the company's position as the category leader for bulk diesel transportation, DEF management and field maintenance," said Thunder Creek Owner and Vice President Jean Van Wyk.

Thunder Creek designs and manufactures diesel fuel and service trailers and maintenance products that are used across a variety of industries including agriculture, construction, oil and gas, underground utilities and heavy equipment dealers, among others.

"The opportunity to help lead a family-owned company that is also the leader in its field was one that I find incredibly compelling, and I'm excited to continue moving Thunder Creek forward," Cox said. "We have an incredible team that is committed to designing and building the best solutions possible for the industries we serve, while also expanding into new ones."

For more information, visit www.ThunderCreek.com.