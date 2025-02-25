List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Equipment Specs
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Mini Excavators
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Subscribedown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    Thunder Creek Equipment Names Brent Peak Territory Sales Manager for Midwest, Southeast

    Brent Peak appointed as Thunder Creek Equipment's TSM for Midwest and Southeast. With more than 15 years of sales experience, Peak will drive growth and foster relationships in key markets.

    Tue February 25, 2025 - National Edition
    Thunder Creek Equipment


    Brent Peak
    Thunder Creek photo
    Brent Peak

    Thunder Creek Equipment has named Brent Peak as the new territory sales manager (TSM) for the Midwest and Southeastern U.S., including Ill., Ind., Ky., Tenn., Mich., and Ohio.

    Peak brings more than 15 years of experience in sales and account management across multiple industries, with a proven track record of achieving significant portfolio growth and building lasting relationships in highly competitive markets, according to the company.

    "Brent's extensive background in territory management and sales leadership makes him a valuable asset for Thunder Creek," said Larry Lea, vice president of sales, Thunder Creek Equipment. "His understanding of the regional U.S. markets, combined with his expertise in customer relationship building and strategic sales planning, will allow us to better serve our partners and customers in the region. We are confident Brent will help drive the success of Thunder Creek's innovative solutions in this key territory."

    Thunder Creek designs and manufactures fueling and preventive maintenance solutions that are used in a variety of industries including agriculture, construction, roadbuilding, oil and gas, disaster recovery and utility construction. This includes the original fuel and service trailer (FST), No-HAZMAT fuel & service trailer (MTT), the multi-tank oil trailer (MTO) and the service and lube trailer (SLT).

    "This area has a strong agricultural sector and growing potential in other industrial markets where Thunder Creek's solutions can drive significant impact," said Peak. "I'm eager to work with our partners to optimize fluid handling in their operations using Thunder Creek's industry-leading products."

    This story also appears on Truck and Trailer Guide.




    Today's top stories

    New CEO of Massive Gateway Rail Tunnel Project Faces Big Challenges

    Washington County, Pa., Hopes to Demolish Old Mall This Spring to Spur New Development

    After $75M Donation, Renovations Begin On Harvard Medical School Building

    Lawmaker in Conn. Proposes Widening I-84 to Reduce Traffic Congestion Between Two Cities

    Skanska Brings Engineering Muscle to Manage Bridge Jobs in Bay State

    Volvo Construction Equipment Unveils New Lineup of Articulated Haulers

    Volvo Brings Hydraulic Hybrid Technology to New-Gen Excavators With Five New Models

    Ritchie Bros. Sells 15,103 Items at Orlando, Fla., Auction



     

    Read more about...

    Illinois Indiana Kentucky Michigan Midwest Ohio Southeast Tennessee Thunder Creek Thunder Creek Equipment