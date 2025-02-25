Brent Peak appointed as Thunder Creek Equipment's TSM for Midwest and Southeast. With more than 15 years of sales experience, Peak will drive growth and foster relationships in key markets.

Thunder Creek Equipment has named Brent Peak as the new territory sales manager (TSM) for the Midwest and Southeastern U.S., including Ill., Ind., Ky., Tenn., Mich., and Ohio.

Peak brings more than 15 years of experience in sales and account management across multiple industries, with a proven track record of achieving significant portfolio growth and building lasting relationships in highly competitive markets, according to the company.

"Brent's extensive background in territory management and sales leadership makes him a valuable asset for Thunder Creek," said Larry Lea, vice president of sales, Thunder Creek Equipment. "His understanding of the regional U.S. markets, combined with his expertise in customer relationship building and strategic sales planning, will allow us to better serve our partners and customers in the region. We are confident Brent will help drive the success of Thunder Creek's innovative solutions in this key territory."

Thunder Creek designs and manufactures fueling and preventive maintenance solutions that are used in a variety of industries including agriculture, construction, roadbuilding, oil and gas, disaster recovery and utility construction. This includes the original fuel and service trailer (FST), No-HAZMAT fuel & service trailer (MTT), the multi-tank oil trailer (MTO) and the service and lube trailer (SLT).

"This area has a strong agricultural sector and growing potential in other industrial markets where Thunder Creek's solutions can drive significant impact," said Peak. "I'm eager to work with our partners to optimize fluid handling in their operations using Thunder Creek's industry-leading products."

