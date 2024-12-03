List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
    Thunder Creek Equipment Names David Bertino as New Territory Sales Manager for Southwestern U.S.

    Thunder Creek Equipment names David Bertino as TSM for southern U.S. region. Bertino will oversee sales of premium fueling and maintenance solutions for construction, roadbuilding, and oil/gas industries.

    Tue December 03, 2024 - National Edition
    Thunder Creek Equipment


    David Bertino
    Photo courtesy of Thunder Creek Equipment
    David Bertino

    Thunder Creek Equipment has named David Bertino as its new territory sales manager (TSM) for the southern United States, including New Mexico, Oklahoma, Alabama, Texas and Louisiana.

    Bertino joins Thunder Creek after a long career in both compact and heavy equipment sales and territory management — serving manufacturers and the dealer sales channel.

    Thunder Creek designs and manufactures innovative, premium fueling and preventative maintenance solutions that are used in a variety of industries including construction, roadbuilding, oil and gas, and utility construction. This includes the original, industry-leading, No-HAZMAT Fuel & Service Trailer (MTT), the Multi-Tank Oil Trailer (MTO), and Service and Lube Trailer (SLT).

    "David understands equipment sales and support from almost every perspective — he has better established manufacturers in his markets while also lifting up local dealer networks to be supportive, responsive and helpful to their customers," said Larry Lea, vice president of sales, Thunder Creek Equipment.

    "Each state in this region has markets with strong growth and regulatory needs that perfectly match the Thunder Creek lineup of fuel and service solutions, and David represents a strong partner for our dealers and customers in the region."

    "I've lived in the southwestern U.S. almost my entire life, and I'm fortunate to represent a great American brand like Thunder Creek to contractors and businesses in my territory," said Bertino. "Once fleet managers understand the benefits that Thunder Creek provides their businesses, fueling practices throughout this territory will become more efficient and more profitable."

    For more information, visit ThunderCreek.com.

    For more information, visit ThunderCreek.com.




