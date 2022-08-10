The 6900 grinder is the first regular production offering in Tigercat's material processing category.

Tigercat's 6900 grinder, the first regular production offering in Tigercat's material processing category, is a heavy-duty upswing grinder made for high throughput material reduction and mulch production.

The 6900 is designed for extreme duty and long life, utilizing only the highest quality components, according to the manufacturer. The upswing rotor and large infeed opening with outward wing walls maximize processing capacity.

The grinder's upper frame pivots on the undercarriage, allowing the operator to adjust the infeed angle or discharge height for different material lengths. The adjustable angle eliminates the need for outriggers. The pivoting upper frame allows transport on an 18 in. lowboy trailer without the need to fold the discharge conveyor.

The machine has remote control functions for simple operation and mobility on site, along with an easy-to-use 10 in. display screen for machine monitoring and function adjustment.

Maintenance is made easy with convenient service access. The split hog box opens over centre to fully access the rotor and screens. The anvil and screens are hydraulically retractable. The single discharge conveyor is open on the bottom for clean operation and easy servicing.

A tool storage area is mounted on the side of the machine that hydraulically raises and lowers for added convenience.

An optional large diameter magnetic head pulley is available to effectively remove metal from the end product. The machine also is prepared to accept over-band magnet systems.

For more information, visit tigercat.com.

This story also appears on Forestry Equipment Guide.

Today's top stories