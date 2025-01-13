Tigercat introduces the new 120 winch assist, expanding their cable systems line for steep slope harvesting. The 120 is fully integrated with Tigercat carriers, offers easy installation, and features ergonomic controls for efficient operation. With durable construction and advanced features, it enhances machine stability and performance on challenging terrain.

Photo courtesy of Tigercat The 120 winch assist is fully integrated with all the latest generation Tigercat steep slope capable carriers, providing seamless communications and optimal hydraulic efficiency.

The new Tigercat 120 cable assist is Tigercat's second model in the cable systems product line.

Tigercat has long been recognized as the leader in conventional ground based steep slope harvesting. With the release of the 180 swing yarder and now, the 120 winch assist, Tigercat is leveraging its deep experience in steep slope harvesting systems to create cable systems that complement the ground based machines.

It is now possible to assemble a fully mechanized Tigercat steep slope harvesting system with the option for cable assisted feller bunchers, shovel loggers, track and wheel harvesters, skidders and forwarders, as well as the very capable 180 swing yarder.

The 120 winch assist is fully integrated with all the latest generation Tigercat steep slope capable carriers, providing seamless communications and optimal hydraulic efficiency. The 120 also is designed to work without travel signal integration.

The basic installation, requiring only the in-cab control unit and antennas, allows the 120 to be mated to any carrier.

The 120 sits on a full forest duty F8 undercarriage for excellent durability and mobility. The upper assembly has a sloped tail for added maneuverabilty on narrow mountain roads. Access to daily service points and major components is convenient with large swing out doors for the engine and pump enclosures and prop-up roof sections to access winch system components.

All machine functions are actuated with an ergonomic and intuitive remote control system. The powerful, heavy duty boom system with choice of a bucket or other attachments firmly anchors the machine and can take on basic roadbuilding duties. With ample below grade capability, the boom can extend over the road bank to firmly anchor the machine.

High capacity cooling combined with a secondary hydraulic braking circuit provides highly effective braking assistance and heat dissipation for higher-speed rubber tire machines such as skidders, forwarders and harvesters.

The relatively long distance between the boom-mounted sheave and the winch, and the powered cable tension system combine to provide neat and reliable rope spooling. With the boom anchor system planted firmly in the ground, the cable can be operated off to the side of the machine, due to the pivoting sheave.

This story also appears on Forestry Equipment Guide.

Today's top stories