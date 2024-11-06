Titan America has acquired D.M. Conner Sand & Gravel Co. in Va., bolstering its position in construction materials. The acquisition enhances Titan's aggregates resources and clay reserves for its cement production, aligning with their growth and innovation strategy. They aim to ensure a smooth transition and deliver quality products and services in the Mid-Atlantic region.

Titan America, a heavy building materials producer in the eastern United States, announced it has acquired D.M. Conner Sand & Gravel Company, which operates an aggregates quarry located in Stuarts Draft, Va.

The acquisition further advances the Titan's mission to lead in providing high-quality construction materials.

"The addition of these sand, gravel and critical minerals strengthens our growing aggregates position and the strategic location of these assets reinforces our ability to deliver exceptional products and services to our customers in the Mid-Atlantic region," said Kevin Baird, president of Titan America's Mid Atlantic business.

"As we integrate D.M. Conner into our operations, we are fully committed to ensuring a smooth transition while upholding the highest standards of service and operational excellence across all aspects of the business. We are pleased to welcome the D.M. Conner team to Titan America."

"This strategic acquisition aligns with our vision for sustainable growth and innovation," said Bill Zarkalis, CEO of Titan America. "The quarry's aggregates reserves strengthen our market position, while its substantial clay deposits represent a critical raw material source for our innovative cement solutions, including a first-of-its-kind calcined clay production line at our Roanoke, Virginia, plant.

"By securing these strategic mineral reserves, we've enhanced our raw materials self-sufficiency and guaranteed long-term sourcing of key inputs for our fully integrated operations. We look forward to swiftly integrate this valuable addition to our portfolio."

