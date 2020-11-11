Titan Expands STL3 Line of Radial E-3/L-3 OTR Tires

With its E-3/L-3 non-directional tread pattern and center-riding rib, the STL3 provides enhanced traction, a smooth ride and a long life.

Titan International announced the expansion of its STL3 tire line to include a total of seven tire sizes. The new 875/65R29 size is in high demand for articulated dump trucks, wheel loaders and scrapers used in construction, mining and quarry applications.

"The Titan STL3 has been our top-performing radial tire for wheel loaders and articulated dump trucks for years," said Matt Miller, tire technology manager, R&D at Titan.

"Our customers have been asking for it in this new size to support a wider range of equipment models, as well as to overcome some of the challenges they're having with [other] tires in this size, which include lack of availability and rim slip that causes bead chafing which can lead to air loss."

The dual-taper bead design and extra-wide steel bead on the STL3 give it high resistance to rim indexing. With its E-3/L-3 non-directional tread pattern and center-riding rib, the STL3 also provides enhanced traction, a smooth ride and a long life. Its full-width shoulder lug provides lateral stability. Available in cut-resistant and wear-resistant compounds, it's suitable for a range of conditions, according to the manufacturer.

With this line expansion, the STL3 family now includes seven sizes for a range of applications. The 875/65R29 joins the 750/65R25 and 26.5R25 sizes with wear-resistance compounds, along with four additional sizes offered with cut-resistant compounds — 20.5R25, 23.5R25, 26.5R25 and 29.5R25.

For more information, visit www.titan-intl.com/Tires/STL3.