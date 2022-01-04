Our Main Office
Construction Equipment Guide
470 Maryland Drive
Fort Washington, PA 19034
800-523-2200
Tue January 04, 2022 - Midwest Edition #1
The reconstruction of Interstate 75 continues to be the center of attention for motorists in northwest Ohio. While the $115 million project on I-75 through Findlay and Hancock County is now complete, the revamp In Wood and Lucas counties continues on schedule.
Two abutting projects between Buck Road and Dorr Street saw good progress in 2021. The $343 million project began in late 2018. The northern section through the downtown area is on target to complete late next year, while the southern section will be completed in 2023.
"We are where we expected to be at this point and continue to effectively manage the challenges a project of this size presents," said Pat McColley, ODOT District 2 deputy director.
Among the notable accomplishments on the project during 2021:
For more information, visit transportation.ohio.gov/.
Con-Tech Manufacturing Donates Extreme Duty 10.5-yard High Performance Mixer for CIM Auction at World of Concrete