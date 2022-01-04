I-75 over the Anthony Wayne Trail, Toledo, is a central piece of a $343 million widening and reconstruction project.

The reconstruction of Interstate 75 continues to be the center of attention for motorists in northwest Ohio. While the $115 million project on I-75 through Findlay and Hancock County is now complete, the revamp In Wood and Lucas counties continues on schedule.

Two abutting projects between Buck Road and Dorr Street saw good progress in 2021. The $343 million project began in late 2018. The northern section through the downtown area is on target to complete late next year, while the southern section will be completed in 2023.

"We are where we expected to be at this point and continue to effectively manage the challenges a project of this size presents," said Pat McColley, ODOT District 2 deputy director.

Among the notable accomplishments on the project during 2021:

Reconstruction of the northbound and southbound pavement between Buck Road and Wales Road, and all ramps at Wales Road;

Construction of the southbound pavement between Wales Road and South Avenue;

Reconstruction of both southbound I-75/Miami Street ramps.

Reconstruction of all I-75/South Avenue ramps;

Construction of the new southbound I-75 DiSalle Bridge over the Maumee River;

Construction of noisewall along southbound I-75 in multiple locations between Buck Road and Miami Street;

First phase of construction of a bridge carrying I-75 over Erie Street, Collingwood Boulevard, Swan Creek, and Anthony Wayne Trail (State Route 25).

For more information, visit transportation.ohio.gov/.

Today's top stories