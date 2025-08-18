Create a CEG Account  /  CEG Login
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Equipment Specs
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Mini Excavators
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Subscribedown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    TOMRA Recycling Appoints Nicodemus Sherwood as Vice President of Sales Americas, Managing Director of Charlotte, N.C., Office

    TOMRA Recycling appoints Nicodemus Sherwood as VP of sales Americas and managing director in Charlotte, N.C. Sherwood will oversee sales, operations and business development, including new Test and Training Center. With a background in the recycling industry, he aims to provide tailored solutions for customers to meet purity, yield and throughput goals using advanced sorting technologies.

    Mon August 18, 2025 - National Edition
    TOMRA Recycling


    Nicodemus Sherwood
    TOMRA photo
    Nicodemus Sherwood

    TOMRA Recycling announced Nicodemus Sherwood as the new vice president of sales, Americas and managing director for the company's Charlotte, N.C., Americas headquarters.

    Offering extensive sales, service, project management and operations experience, Sherwood will lead the business operation in the Americas. He also will engage in sales and business development activities for TOMRA Recycling's optical sorting and deep learning artificial intelligence (Ai) solutions, helping customers to meet target purity, yield and throughput goals by offering tailor-made solutions across numerous industries. In addition, he will direct operations at the company's expanding endeavors at the Charlotte headquarters facility, which will include a new test and training center in early 2026.

    "Nicodemus brings to TOMRA and our customers and partners a wealth of sales, business development, service and project management experience with a strong background in the recycling industry," said Fabrizio Radice, senior vice president and head of sales and marketing of TOMRA Recycling. "With his deep understanding of the Americas single stream market, integrators and process flow, we have found the right person that has the passion to support our customers' unique sorting challenges and lead our Americas team into the future."

    Sherwood has spent nearly a decade of his professional career in various roles within the recycling industry. He served as the vice president of operations and expansion — project executive of Natura PRC LLC, managing all aspects of operations and feedstock purchasing and commodity grade development pricing for the post-consumer resin (PCR) recycler. He spent nearly five years with Stadler America, GmbH as after-sales director and sales manager for the global specialist in the design, production and assembly of automated sorting systems for the recycling industry. Managing three territories, including large enterprise organizations, he also served as the special applications and OEM sales manager for the global MRF equipment and systems supplier, Bulk Handling Systems.

    "TOMRA has a well-earned reputation for supplying the recycling industry with the world's most advanced sensor-based and deep-learning-based Ai sorting solutions for metal and waste recovery," said Sherwood. "It's an honor to lead our dedicated teams in the Americas, as we partner with our customers to provide solutions delivering optimal performance to achieve their commercial objectives and improve operational profitability."

    For more information, visit www.tomra.com/waste-metal-recycling.




    Today's top stories

    PennDOT Announces Extended Road Closure Due to I-80 North Fork Bridges Project

    Quarter-Cenutury of Grit, Growth, Getting Job Done

    Crews Deconstruct Hazardous, Unused Century-Old Dam in West Rutland, Vt.

    Three Significant Construction Projects Highlight Amherst, Mass.'s Current Building Boom

    Registration Open for PWC NY Salute to Women of Achievement in AEC

    Presque Isle, Maine Begins Construction On New $6M JFK Aerospace Research Park

    Equip Exposition Announces Winner of the Equip Summer Shopping Spree

    Historic Property on River Island Near Montpelier, Vt. Returns to Floodplain



     

    Read more about...

    Employee News North Carolina Recycling Tomra TOMRA Recycling







    39.04372 \\ -77.48749 \\ Ashburn \\ VA \\ US \\ 20147