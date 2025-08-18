TOMRA Recycling appoints Nicodemus Sherwood as VP of sales Americas and managing director in Charlotte, N.C. Sherwood will oversee sales, operations and business development, including new Test and Training Center. With a background in the recycling industry, he aims to provide tailored solutions for customers to meet purity, yield and throughput goals using advanced sorting technologies.

TOMRA photo Nicodemus Sherwood

TOMRA Recycling announced Nicodemus Sherwood as the new vice president of sales, Americas and managing director for the company's Charlotte, N.C., Americas headquarters.

Offering extensive sales, service, project management and operations experience, Sherwood will lead the business operation in the Americas. He also will engage in sales and business development activities for TOMRA Recycling's optical sorting and deep learning artificial intelligence (Ai) solutions, helping customers to meet target purity, yield and throughput goals by offering tailor-made solutions across numerous industries. In addition, he will direct operations at the company's expanding endeavors at the Charlotte headquarters facility, which will include a new test and training center in early 2026.

"Nicodemus brings to TOMRA and our customers and partners a wealth of sales, business development, service and project management experience with a strong background in the recycling industry," said Fabrizio Radice, senior vice president and head of sales and marketing of TOMRA Recycling. "With his deep understanding of the Americas single stream market, integrators and process flow, we have found the right person that has the passion to support our customers' unique sorting challenges and lead our Americas team into the future."

Sherwood has spent nearly a decade of his professional career in various roles within the recycling industry. He served as the vice president of operations and expansion — project executive of Natura PRC LLC, managing all aspects of operations and feedstock purchasing and commodity grade development pricing for the post-consumer resin (PCR) recycler. He spent nearly five years with Stadler America, GmbH as after-sales director and sales manager for the global specialist in the design, production and assembly of automated sorting systems for the recycling industry. Managing three territories, including large enterprise organizations, he also served as the special applications and OEM sales manager for the global MRF equipment and systems supplier, Bulk Handling Systems.

"TOMRA has a well-earned reputation for supplying the recycling industry with the world's most advanced sensor-based and deep-learning-based Ai sorting solutions for metal and waste recovery," said Sherwood. "It's an honor to lead our dedicated teams in the Americas, as we partner with our customers to provide solutions delivering optimal performance to achieve their commercial objectives and improve operational profitability."

