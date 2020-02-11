The California Rental Association (CRA) held it's annual 2020 Rental Rally Tradeshow at the South Point Casino Hotel & Convention Center in Las Vegas from Jan. 20 to 22.

The Rental Rally Tradeshow annual event provides excellent networking opportunities for equipment rental companies and related fields. Attendees also are given the opportunity to attend rental industry specific seminars and a chance to view and study the latest technological advances in the equipment industry.

The 3-day event kicked off with vendor set-up, educational equipment seminars, raffle drawings and nightly entertainment.

Vendor exhibits were on display from Jan. 21 to 22, featuring party rentals, heavy equipment rental companies, heavy equipment manufacturers and industry related construction businesses.

The CRA held its annual 2019 award event and celebratory dinner at Topgolf.

To become a member or for more information please visit www.calrental.org. CEG