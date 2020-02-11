The Rental Rally Tradeshow annual event provides excellent networking opportunities for equipment rental companies and related fields. Attendees also are given the opportunity to attend rental industry specific seminars and a chance to view and study the latest technological advances in the equipment industry.
The 3-day event kicked off with vendor set-up, educational equipment seminars, raffle drawings and nightly entertainment.
Vendor exhibits were on display from Jan. 21 to 22, featuring party rentals, heavy equipment rental companies, heavy equipment manufacturers and industry related construction businesses.
The CRA held its annual 2019 award event and celebratory dinner at Topgolf.
(L-R): Representatives Dale McLemore, Darren Wallace, Taylor Ingram, Kenji Kuramoto, Ralph Picken and Jennifer Shannon of Yanmar exhibit their number one selling machine the Yanmar ViO35 mini-excavator.
After 30 years in the rental business, New Holland skid steers are still one of the most requested pieces of equipment in Scott Equipment’s rental fleet, known for their rock-steady stability. Kevin Scott of Scott Equipment demonstrate a New Holland L218 skid steer loader at the CRA Show.
(L-R): Paul and Warren Hanson of RGW Equipment discuss the Mustang skid steer loader’s capabilities with Murphy Demartini and Kevin Diede of San Mateo Rentals, customers for more than 21 years.
Rob Sherwin of Arrowhead Rockdrill Co. showcases its line of hammers, compaction wheels, plate compactors and demolition grab.
RDO Equipment’s, Justin Pratt (L), Jay Charleson and Steve Wren display the Vermeer CTX100 mini-skid steer. Favored for its efficiency in transporting materials, it is one of their customer’s preferred Vermeer rentals.
SoCal JCB, having recently opened its new state-of-the-art facility in late 2019, exhibited in this year’s show with the JCB 1CXT compact tracked backhoe. Pictured here, Tony Murray of American Rentals and Bryan Bernardino of SoCal JCB discuss the functionality and performance of the JCB 1CXT. The JCB 1CXT’s popularity stems from its versatility in offering skid-steer and mini-excavator performance in one package.
Scott Nadell (seated) and Phillip Ransom of Volvo Construction Equipment and Services display the Volvo ECR25D. Innovative features, easy transportability and capabilities make the ECR25D a customer favorite.
Jason Pike of Doosan Bobcat displays the Bobcat MT85 mini-track loader, available with more than 30 attachments for maximum utilization for the rental industry.
(L-R): Ashton Waggoner, Rusty Moore and Patrick Scardello, representing the Wacker Neuson SW16 skid steer loader. The SW16 showcased is their most prominent piece in their rental market.
Demonstrating their most popular mini-excavator, the Case CX37C mini-excavator, (L-R) are: Mark Thomas, Gregg Raslowsky and Mark Hayes of Sonsray Machinery. Sonsray Machinery is considered to be the largest Case distributor on the West Coast with 13 locations.
Trinity Equipment gears up for green technology with its newest addition to its dealer lines with the Green Machine e210 electric mini-excavator. Shown here with Jeff Link of Trinity Equipment (L), Kirk Durham (standing) of Green Machine Equipment and Rudy Rozquez of Trinity Equipment.
The John Deere 317G compact track loader, known for its strength and reliability in the rental markets, is represented by Mitchell Apodoca of Coastline Equipment.
Bowen Dixon (L) and Jose Marroqui of The Auction Company welcomed the opportunity to network with members of the rental industry.
Known for its maneuverability in confined areas, the Bomag BMP8500 multi-purpose compactor is pictured here with Tom Watson of Bomag America’s Inc.
Apex Rental’s Ryan Leis and Eric Nyblom of Kubota Tractor Corporation display one of their most requested Kubota skid steer rentals.
A favorite of their rental customers, the John Deere 30G compact excavator is shown by Chris Olsen (L) and Collin Wigton of Papé Machinery.