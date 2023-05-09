List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
    VIDEO: Top Notch Equipment Hosts Open House in Rogers, Minn.

    Tue May 09, 2023 - Midwest Edition #10
    CEG


    Top Notch Equipment hosted an open house at its facility in Rogers, Minn., April 13. More than 125 guests attended the event, which included food, equipment demonstrations, giveaways and more.

    Top Notch team members answered customer questions and demonstrated the latest equipment and technology. Factory representatives of Manitou, CMC, NiftyLift, Wright Mowers, Walker Mowers, Daniels Plows, Vortex Chippers, Cast Loaders and TN Attachments also were on hand.

    Top Notch Equipment specializes in parts, service, sales and rentals and serves the entire Minneapolis/St. Paul region. TN Attachments is the company's exclusive attachment line.

    For more information, visit topnotchequipment.com. CEG

    Photo: 1/9
    Photo: 1/9
    Photo: 1/9
    Photo: 1/9
    Photo: 1/9
    Photo: 1/9
    Photo: 1/9
    Photo: 1/9
    Photo: 1/9

    Dustin Breiwick, owner and president of Top Notch Equipment, formed the business in 2002 following his father's successful tree care business and Dustin’s outdoor service business. “We just keep growing and adding products and equipment for the industry; we have more expansion plans coming soon,” said Breiwick. (CEG photo)
    Great weather was on tap for the Top Notch open house. (CEG photo)
    Refreshments and lunch are served. (CEG photo)
    Refreshments and lunch are served. (CEG photo)
    Steven Deschenes, dealer manager of All Access Equipment, Wilmington, Mass., with the company’s most popular 83HD+ Arbor Pro, with 72-ft. working height. (CEG photo)
    (L-R) are Carrie Jaenicke, business development officer; Michael McElroy, business development officer; and Kristy Doll, account manager, all of Oakmont Capital Services in Albany, Minn. As a direct, independent lender, Oakmont Capital Services offers low rates via virtual financing facilitated by a team of dedicated professionals. (CEG photo)
    Devin Benson, product representative of Manitou, West Bend, Wis., with the company’s popular track and skid machines with attachments from Top Notch Equipment. (CEG photo)
    Longtime equipment industry social media Influencer and friend of Top Notch Equipment Stanley “DirtMonkey” Genadek stopped by to talk about the industry and the equipment on hand at Top Notch Equipment. (CEG photo)
    Harry Fleegel, sales manager, wears many hats at Top Notch Equipment. Being the North American distributor of Cast loaders as well as running an exclusive attachment line — TN Attachments — he fits in some sales time as well for Top Notch. “It’s just been crazy how busy everything has been for the last few years,” said Fleegel. (CEG photo)




