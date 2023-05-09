Top Notch Equipment hosted an open house at its facility in Rogers, Minn., April 13. More than 125 guests attended the event, which included food, equipment demonstrations, giveaways and more.

Top Notch team members answered customer questions and demonstrated the latest equipment and technology. Factory representatives of Manitou, CMC, NiftyLift, Wright Mowers, Walker Mowers, Daniels Plows, Vortex Chippers, Cast Loaders and TN Attachments also were on hand.

Top Notch Equipment specializes in parts, service, sales and rentals and serves the entire Minneapolis/St. Paul region. TN Attachments is the company's exclusive attachment line.

For more information, visit topnotchequipment.com. CEG

