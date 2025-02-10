Topcon and Pix4D have joined forces in a strategic agreement, enabling Topcon to distribute Pix4D’s photogrammetry software. This collaboration enhances access to high-precision positioning and 3D mapping tech for professionals in various industries, benefiting from integrated solutions and global support, according to the companies.

Topcon photo Topcon Positioning Systems and Pix4D have announced a strategic agreement that combines their expertise in geopositioning and photogrammetry solutions.

Topcon Positioning Systems and Pix4D have announced a strategic agreement that combines their expertise in geopositioning and photogrammetry solutions. The collaboration includes Topcon becoming an authorized distributor of Pix4D's photogrammetry software portfolio, which offers customers even greater access to high-precision positioning and 3D mapping technologies.

This strategic alignment strengthens the delivery of advanced reality capture solutions across a broad spectrum of industries. Professionals in surveying and mapping, architecture, engineering and construction (AEC), energy and utilities infrastructure and public safety and forensics will all benefit from enhanced access to these integrated technologies, according to the companies.

"The integration of Topcon's precision positioning technology with Pix4D's photogrammetry expertise is another great example of the type of collaboration the geospatial industry has always thrived on," said Murray Lodge, executive vice president of Topcon Positioning Systems. "This will provide professionals with seamless access to industry-leading solutions that combine our complementary technologies."

"The agreement on close collaboration with Topcon marks an important milestone in Pix4D growth strategy," said Andrey Kleymenov, CEO of Pix4D. "A combination of precision positioning technology from Topcon and advanced photogrammetry and GeoFusion algorithms from Pix4D creates a powerful set of solutions for professionals in the utilities, infrastructure and horizontal construction markets globally."

The agreement enables customers to access Pix4D's advanced photogrammetry software solutions through Topcon's established global distribution network, streamlining the procurement process for end-users while ensuring comprehensive technical support, according to the companies.

Today's top stories