As a result of new compatibility of the Topcon 3D excavator system with Caterpillar factory-installed NGH sensors, customers will experience simplified installation of the Topcon aftermarket system into Caterpillar’s existing 2D excavator systems, in coordination with Topcon and Caterpillar dealers.

Topcon Positioning Group announced a new option for Caterpillar Next Gen excavator users to leverage Topcon 3D machine control functionality together with Cat Assist features.

As a result of new compatibility of the Topcon 3D excavator system with Caterpillar factory-installed NGH sensors, customers will experience simplified installation of the Topcon aftermarket system into Caterpillar's existing 2D excavator systems, in coordination with Topcon and Caterpillar dealers.

Jamie Williamson, Topcon executive vice president, said, "With increased pressure for productivity and accuracy, and the industry's need for skilled operators, the solution is timely. The customer will have the benefit of Topcon 3D excavator system and Caterpillar Assist features working together. Once the user is acquainted with the combined system, it will be easy to be a more productive operator."

The Topcon system is designed to provide real-time, dynamic, on-screen bucket location and design views, resulting in the operator cutting grade faster and more accurately. The operator can create, cut and check designs directly from the cab. Together with Caterpillar boom and bucket automation, operators can deliver quality work all day long with less fatigue, according to the company.

For more information, visit topconpositioning.com/3D-excavator.

Today's top stories