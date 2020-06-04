Topcon Distribution Partner Brandt Announces New Acquisition

Topcon Positioning Systems announced its longtime distribution partner, The Brandt Group of Companies, has reached an agreement with U.S.-based Ultara Holdings Inc. to acquire the Canadian assets of GeoShack Inc. and Inteq Distributors, subject to due diligence, effective June 1.

Jamie Williamson, Topcon executive VP and GM of the Construction and Retail groups, said, "I am very excited with the additions of Ontario and Quebec to Brandt operations. With a wealth of experience in service and support, as well as training second to none, Brandt will be perfectly positioned to provide locally-based, regional, national and multinational clients with the complete portfolio of Topcon Construction and GeoPositioning offerings — now, coast to coast.

"I would like to thank and acknowledge GeoShack for the hard work they've put in over the last 15 years to provide an excellent market presence and foundation that can be leveraged to build upon into the future."

"The territorial expansion of the Brandt operation will scale our presence and penetration in Canada," said Eduardo Falcon, executive VP and GM of the Topcon GeoPositioning group. "We are appreciative of GeoShack's long presence in these markets and expect to continue working with their management team in the expansion of other regions in the U.S."

Shaun Semple, Brandt CEO, said, "We are very excited to add this highly respected team along with these key product lines and support services for our customers in Ontario and Quebec. GeoShack and Inteq have built an impressive reputation over the years and we're looking forward working with them to build on that strong foundation as we expand our commitment to those markets."

GeoShack is the longtime supplier of Topcon Positioning Systems equipment in Ontario, providing sales, service and rentals of GPS, lasers, survey equipment and more for the construction, survey, engineering and agricultural industries. The company also delivers comprehensive machine control solutions for all OEM construction and forestry equipment brands.

Inteq Distributors is a complementary business with a Canadian distribution center in Exeter, Ontario that sells and services an extensive selection of construction instruments, optical equipment, survey supplies and accessories.

In combination with Brandt's pre-existing Topcon footprint in Western and Atlantic Canada, these additions will give Brandt a comprehensive retail footprint to supply premium geopositioning equipment to Canadian construction and forestry contractors, engineering firms and survey companies and will further establish the firm's position as a premier privately-held Canadian company.

The agreement is expected to close on June 26, 2020.

For more information, visit topconpositioning.com.