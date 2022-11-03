List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Bargain Equipment Ads → Machines Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Parts
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Videos
search-icon Search

Tracey Road Equipment Holds Annual Open House in East Syracuse

Thu November 03, 2022 - Northeast Edition #23
CEG


On Oct. 6, 2022, after a two-year hiatus, Tracey Road Equipment was able to open its doors once again in celebration of its annual open house at its headquarters in East Syracuse, N.Y.

With temperatures in the 70s, and a prolonged period of absence of such events, the crowds turned out in record numbers, with more than 700 guests attending. More than 40 vendors were on hand to speak with attendees. A great lunch was enjoyed by all, and multiple door prizes were given out for the duration of the event. The well-known local country rock band Dirt Road Ruckus provided entertainment and set the mood for a good time.

The Tracey family and their employees were particularly thankful for the unseasonably warm weather, as it gave them the opportunity to open the bay doors and show off their recently completed expansion project. Tracey Road Equipment recently added 35,000 sq. ft. to its existing 75,000 sq. ft. facility. The primary focus of the expansion was on the company's service facility. With the extreme increases over the past few years in equipment sales, keeping customers satisfied with appropriate parts inventories and fast service turn-times is more challenging than ever, particularly considering recent supply chain disruptions. This investment in Tracey Road's home office is designed to help overcome some of today's product support obstacles.

This year's event offered a vast array of equipment on display, giving customers the opportunity to experience a sampling of the hundreds of products Tracey Road Equipment has to offer.

Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon was on hand to briefly address attendees, alongside Jerry Tracey, and discussed the economic growth of Tracey Road Equipment and Central New York overall.

Expansion was the theme of the open house, with Tracey Road Equipment demonstrating how the business expanded structurally, and are committed to continue innovating and evolving to meet the needs of its customers. CEG

Photo: 1/10
Photo: 1/10
Photo: 1/10
Photo: 1/10
Photo: 1/10
Photo: 1/10
Photo: 1/10
Photo: 1/10
Photo: 1/10
Photo: 1/10

Tracey Road Equipment offers one of the largest asphalt roller fleets in New York State. (Photo courtesy of Tracey Road Equipment)
The centerpiece to this year’s open house was Tracey Road Equipment’s 35,000-sq.-ft. expansion to its service department. (Photo courtesy of Tracey Road Equipment)
This year’s Tracey Road open house attracted its largest crowd ever. (Photo courtesy of Tracey Road Equipment)
Tracey Road Equipment represents the Astec Group with a product offering of aggregate and paving products to address every challenge conceivable. (Photo courtesy of Tracey Road Equipment)
For the arborist, Rayco stump grinders are an industry leader.(Photo courtesy of Tracey Road Equipment)
Hyundai excavators and wheel loaders, with models available to suit every need for New York State contractors and municipalities, were on display.(Photo courtesy of Tracey Road Equipment)
Tracey Road Equipment has been a Hitachi loader dealer since it first entered the U.S. market under the Kawasaki brand name. (Photo courtesy of Tracey Road Equipment)
Roadtec paving products, a division of the Astec Group, has been growing in popularity and market share since becoming a part of the Tracey Road Equipment product lineup. (Photo courtesy of Tracey Road Equipment)
Lunch for more than 700 guests is no easy task. (Photo courtesy of Tracey Road Equipment)
Morbark chippers belong in the fleet of every municipality to clean up after those inevitable upstate New York storms. (Photo courtesy of Tracey Road Equipment)




Today's top stories

Sully-Miller Battles Tides to Build Promenade

Adolfson & Peterson Complete New PGA Headquarters

ABC: Construction Job Openings Increased by 36,000 in September

CALSTART Research Forecasts Strong Growth in Zero-Emission Off-Road Equipment

Volvo CE Upgrades Electric Compact Wheel Loaders as North American Deliveries Begin

VIDEO: New York City Mayor Breaks Ground on Two Bridges Coastal Resiliency Project

ABC: Nonresidential Construction Spending Increases Slightly in September

Partnership to Invest $300M in Decatur, Ala., for New Rocket Factory, Warehouse



 

Read more about...

Events New York Tracey Road Equipment, Inc.






ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo
39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ VA