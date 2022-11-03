On Oct. 6, 2022, after a two-year hiatus, Tracey Road Equipment was able to open its doors once again in celebration of its annual open house at its headquarters in East Syracuse, N.Y.

With temperatures in the 70s, and a prolonged period of absence of such events, the crowds turned out in record numbers, with more than 700 guests attending. More than 40 vendors were on hand to speak with attendees. A great lunch was enjoyed by all, and multiple door prizes were given out for the duration of the event. The well-known local country rock band Dirt Road Ruckus provided entertainment and set the mood for a good time.

The Tracey family and their employees were particularly thankful for the unseasonably warm weather, as it gave them the opportunity to open the bay doors and show off their recently completed expansion project. Tracey Road Equipment recently added 35,000 sq. ft. to its existing 75,000 sq. ft. facility. The primary focus of the expansion was on the company's service facility. With the extreme increases over the past few years in equipment sales, keeping customers satisfied with appropriate parts inventories and fast service turn-times is more challenging than ever, particularly considering recent supply chain disruptions. This investment in Tracey Road's home office is designed to help overcome some of today's product support obstacles.

This year's event offered a vast array of equipment on display, giving customers the opportunity to experience a sampling of the hundreds of products Tracey Road Equipment has to offer.

Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon was on hand to briefly address attendees, alongside Jerry Tracey, and discussed the economic growth of Tracey Road Equipment and Central New York overall.

Expansion was the theme of the open house, with Tracey Road Equipment demonstrating how the business expanded structurally, and are committed to continue innovating and evolving to meet the needs of its customers. CEG

