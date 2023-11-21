Tracey Road Equipment has entered into a purchase agreement to buy Mohawk Valley Freightliner in Yorkville, N.Y.

This represents a significant addition to Tracey Road's Freightliner territory in the central New York region. Tracey Road will now have continuous territory from western New York, stretching all the way to the eastern border of the state, including the southern tier up to the northern border.

Through this acquisition, Tracey Road will be adding the counties of Herkimer, Lewis, Oneida, Hamilton and Otsego, which will continue to be serviced by their Utica location.

"We are very excited to add these counties and look forward to working with the great team members at Mohawk Valley Freightliner and continue to provide excellent customer service to our current and future customers," said Jerry Tracey, company president.

Tracey Road Equipment Inc. is a construction equipment and truck sales, repair, service, and rental dealer, dedicated to serving local communities across New York State.

For more information, visit www.traceyroad.com.

This story also appears on Truck and Trailer Guide.

