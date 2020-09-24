Tracey Road Equipment Takes On KPI-JCI, Astec Mobile Screens Line

(L-R): Scott Collins, executive vice president of sales; David McLean, director of aggregate processing sales; and Jerry Tracey, president.

Jerry Tracey, president of Tracey Road Equipment, announced his company has been named the exclusive dealer of KPI-JCI aggregate equipment and Astec Mobile Screens for all of New York State (excluding the New York metropolitan area).

KPI-JCI and Astec Mobile Screens are among the best-known brands in the aggregate industry today with more than 100 years of experience in designing, building and manufacturing some of the world's most innovative equipment. The company's wide range of aggregate products includes crushing, screening, material handling, washing and classifying, track-mounted, stationary and portable equipment.

According to Tracey, "With a lineup like this, we will be offering comprehensive solutions for a wide variety of markets that no one will be able to match."

To head up its aggregate division, Tracey Road Equipment has brought on David McLean as its director of aggregate processing sales. McLean, who will be using Albany, N.Y., as his base of operations, has 17 years of experience in both the sales and technical side of the industry.

McLean will be traveling across New York State working with the Tracey Road Equipment sales team to familiarize them with the KPI-JCI/Astec screening products. He also will be intricately involved in working with potential customers in sizing up their production needs with the right equipment from the broad array of products that are offered.

"With the KPI-JCI, Astec Mobile Screens addition to our lineup, we've created a ‘Rock-to-Road' concept for our New York State customers," said Scott Collins, Tracey Road Equipment's executive vice president, sales. "We also represent Roadtec and Carlson paver products, under the Astec brand, and this puts us in the unique position to satisfy our customers who use both aggregate and asphalt paving equipment."

