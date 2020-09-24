--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Buyer's Guides   Digital Issues Jobs Parts Videos
--> Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription
--> Advanced Used Equipment Search Advanced Rental Equipment Search Equipment Specs and Charts Manage Your Equipment Listings List Your Equipment Wanteds Aerial Lifts Aggregate Equipment Agricultural Equipment Air Compressors Asphalt / Concrete / Paving Attachments Backhoe Loaders Compact Track Loaders Compaction Equipment Cranes Crawler Dozers Crawler Loaders Drills Dumpers Excavators Forestry Equipment Forklifts Light Towers Miscellaneous Equipment Motor Graders Off-Highway Trucks On-Road Trucks Pipelayers Power Systems and Generation Pumps Scrapers Skid Steer Loaders Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders Sweepers Telehandlers Trailers Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows Utility Vehicles Welders Wheel Dozers Wheel Loaders
--> Industry News Infrastructure News Technology News Business News Politics News Historical Construction News Sports & Entertainment News New Products Upcoming Events Industry Links CONEXPO-CON/AGG
--> Auction Calendar Auction Results Auction Results Search
--> Contact Us Jobs at CEG Media Kit Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription Find your Salesperson RSS Feeds Online Ad Index CEG Sitemap
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment → Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Parts
Videos
search-icon Search

Tracey Road Equipment Takes On KPI-JCI, Astec Mobile Screens Line

Thu September 24, 2020 - Northeast Edition #20
CEG

(L-R): Scott Collins, executive vice president of sales; David McLean, director of aggregate processing sales; and Jerry Tracey, president.
(L-R): Scott Collins, executive vice president of sales; David McLean, director of aggregate processing sales; and Jerry Tracey, president.



Jerry Tracey, president of Tracey Road Equipment, announced his company has been named the exclusive dealer of KPI-JCI aggregate equipment and Astec Mobile Screens for all of New York State (excluding the New York metropolitan area).

KPI-JCI and Astec Mobile Screens are among the best-known brands in the aggregate industry today with more than 100 years of experience in designing, building and manufacturing some of the world's most innovative equipment. The company's wide range of aggregate products includes crushing, screening, material handling, washing and classifying, track-mounted, stationary and portable equipment.

According to Tracey, "With a lineup like this, we will be offering comprehensive solutions for a wide variety of markets that no one will be able to match."

To head up its aggregate division, Tracey Road Equipment has brought on David McLean as its director of aggregate processing sales. McLean, who will be using Albany, N.Y., as his base of operations, has 17 years of experience in both the sales and technical side of the industry.

McLean will be traveling across New York State working with the Tracey Road Equipment sales team to familiarize them with the KPI-JCI/Astec screening products. He also will be intricately involved in working with potential customers in sizing up their production needs with the right equipment from the broad array of products that are offered.

"With the KPI-JCI, Astec Mobile Screens addition to our lineup, we've created a ‘Rock-to-Road' concept for our New York State customers," said Scott Collins, Tracey Road Equipment's executive vice president, sales. "We also represent Roadtec and Carlson paver products, under the Astec brand, and this puts us in the unique position to satisfy our customers who use both aggregate and asphalt paving equipment."

This story also appears on Aggregate Equipment Guide.



Construction Equipment Guide

 

Read more about...

Aggregate Equipment Astec Mobile Screens Business News KPI-JCI New York Recycling & Processing Equipment Tracey Road Equipment, Inc.