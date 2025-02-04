Tractor Supply Co. is constructing a new 865,000-sq.-ft. distribution center in Nampa, Idaho, creating 500 jobs and investing $225 million. The facility will serve more than 200 stores in the Pacific Northwest, with a focus on LEED certification. Tractor Supply is also supporting local agricultural education programs with donations.

Tractor Supply Co. photo More than 200 Tractor Supply Co. stores will be serviced by the planned distribution center in Nampa, Idaho.

Tractor Supply Co., the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, announced on Jan. 28, 2025, plans to construct a new distribution center in Nampa, Idaho.

The approximately 865,000 sq.-ft. facility is expected to create more than 500 new full-time jobs for residents and represents a nearly $225 million investment in the local economy. Construction is scheduled to begin in spring 2025, with an anticipated completion in late 2026-early 2027.

"Nampa stood out as an ideal site as we evaluated distribution center locations to better serve our customers in the Pacific Northwest region," said Colin Yankee, chief supply chain officer of Tractor Supply. "Nampa has a rich agricultural history and a strong sense of community, characteristics that align with our company's mission and values. We appreciate the support of the many state and local officials who have played an integral role in bringing this exciting project to the region. We look forward to investing further in Canyon County while making it even easier for Tractor Supply customers to find everything they need for ‘Life Out Here.'"

The distribution center will eventually serve more than 200 Tractor Supply stores throughout the Pacific Northwest, including nearby stores in Middleton, Kuna and Emmett, Idaho. This is the company's first distribution center in the Pacific Northwest. It will be built with the goal of LEED certification.

"As Tractor Supply chose Nampa for the location of [its] new distribution center, we appreciate that [the company] worked with our community, exceeding fire and building safety standards," said Nampa Mayor Debbie Kling said. "While providing products for the hobby farmer to the full-time farmer, we also applaud the support Tractor Supply gives to local agriculturally related educational programs."

"Nampa's strong agricultural roots and talented workforce make it an ideal location for Tractor Supply's newest distribution center," Idaho Department of Commerce Director Tom Kealey said. "We are excited to welcome Tractor Supply's substantial investment in Nampa, creating more than 500 new jobs and additional economic opportunities across Idaho."

Tractor Supply is commemorating its arrival in Nampa with two donations of $10,000 each to Ridgevue FFA and Canyon County 4-H to support its work in developing the next generation of leaders. Tractor Supply has supported FFA for nearly 30 years and is the organization's largest funder, donating nearly $24 million through various initiatives including the Tractor Supply FFA Future Leaders Scholarship. In addition, Tractor Supply has helped to raise nearly $25 million for 4-H nationwide through its partnership.

The company operates 10 distribution centers in Frankfort, N.Y.; Casa Grande, Ariz.; Franklin, Ky.; Hagerstown, Md.; Macon, Ga.; Pendleton, Ind.; Waco, Texas; Waverly, Neb.; Navarre, Ohio; and Maumelle, Ark.

About Tractor Supply Co.

For more than 85 years, Tractor Supply Co. has served the needs of recreational farmers, ranchers, homeowners, gardeners, pet enthusiasts and all those who enjoy living "Life Out Here" and is the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, ranking 293 on the Fortune 500. The company has more than 5,000 employees and, as of Sept. 28, 2024, operated 2,270 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states.

For more information, visit www.tractorsupply.com.

