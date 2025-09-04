Create a CEG Account  /  CEG Login
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Equipment Specs
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Mini Excavators
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Subscribedown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    Trade Show Executive's Gold 100 Awards Name Equip Expo a Finalist in 4 Categories

    Equip Expo is a finalist in 4 Trade Show Executive Gold 100 categories, including Best Use of Technology. The event has sold out its trade show floor for the fourth consecutive year, boasting record-breaking attendance and showcasing the latest industry innovations. Attendees can participate in hands-on demos and networking events. Visit www.equipexposition.com for more information.

    Thu September 04, 2025 - National Edition
    Equip Exposition


    Equip Exposition was named a finalist in four categories for Trade Show Executive’s Gold 100 Grand Awards. 
    Equip Exposition photo
    Equip Exposition was named a finalist in four categories for Trade Show Executive’s Gold 100 Grand Awards. 

    Equip Exposition was named a finalist in four categories for Trade Show Executive's Gold 100 Grand Awards.

    Equip Exposition was named a finalist for "Best Use of Technology and Data," "Best New Launch," the "Against All Odds Award," and "The Greatest Trade Show of 2024" by the publication, which covers the exhibits industry.

    "The Grand Awards recognize the most impactful shows in the country. These nominations are a testament to the hard work of our team, and the effort they put in to evolve Equip each year based on attendee feedback," said Kris Kiser, president of OPEI, which owns and manages Equip Exposition. "Equip Expo continues to deliver gold-standard programming and events for our attendees and exhibitors."

    Since OPEI took management of the trade show in-house and rebranded it in 2022, Equip has been nominated for 12 Grand Awards and has brought home trophies for "Most Innovative Show" and "Best New Idea."

    This year marks the fourth time in a row Equip's trade show floor has sold out — the fastest in history. The award-winning and 5th largest trade show in the United States saw a record-breaking 28,500 registered contractors, dealers and manufacturers last year.

    "Nowhere else can you see all the industry's technology in one place," Kiser said. "The most efficient way to see the industry's innovations is to come to Equip Exposition — it's where you can see the latest smart technologies for lighting, equipment, irrigation, safety and more."

    In the 30-acre outdoor demo yard, attendees can "get their hands dirty" by mowing, mulching, cutting, chopping, digging, driving and more with the latest equipment. They also can get behind the wheel and try out the latest four-wheel workhorses on the newly expanded UTV test track which offers a track with mud, rocks and curves.

    Equip provides landscapers, dealers, contractors, hardscape experts and outdoor power equipment manufacturers a unique platform to learn from each other through peer to-peer networking events and unique classroom, training and education sessions. There's a welcome reception at Churchill Downs sponsored by Caterpillar, a Wednesday night 4th Street Party sponsored by the Propane Education and Research Council and a Thursday concert with Big & Rich and Gretchen Wilson at the Kentucky International Convention Center sponsored by Gravely, and more.

    For more information, visit www.equipexposition.com.




    Today's top stories

    O.C. Jones Completes Part of Caltrans' Konocti Corridor

    Webber Widens Texas Spur 399/SH 5

    UNM Makes Use of Summer to Improve Campus

    Georgia O'Keeffe Museum Under Construction in Santa Fe

    Padilla, Schiff Announce $158.4M to Bolster Calif. Airports

    Yosemite Breaks Ground On Wastewater Treatment Plant

    Holms Attachments to Distribute Serco Skaala ZOOM Plows in North America

    Blue Diamond Attachments Launches Line of Hydraulic Breakers for Excavators, Skid, Track Loaders



     

    Read more about...

    Awards Equip Expo 2025 Equip Exposition







    39.04372 \\ -77.48749 \\ Ashburn \\ VA \\ US \\ 20147