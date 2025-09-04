Equip Expo is a finalist in 4 Trade Show Executive Gold 100 categories, including Best Use of Technology. The event has sold out its trade show floor for the fourth consecutive year, boasting record-breaking attendance and showcasing the latest industry innovations. Attendees can participate in hands-on demos and networking events. Visit www.equipexposition.com for more information.

Equip Exposition was named a finalist in four categories for Trade Show Executive's Gold 100 Grand Awards.

Equip Exposition was named a finalist for "Best Use of Technology and Data," "Best New Launch," the "Against All Odds Award," and "The Greatest Trade Show of 2024" by the publication, which covers the exhibits industry.

"The Grand Awards recognize the most impactful shows in the country. These nominations are a testament to the hard work of our team, and the effort they put in to evolve Equip each year based on attendee feedback," said Kris Kiser, president of OPEI, which owns and manages Equip Exposition. "Equip Expo continues to deliver gold-standard programming and events for our attendees and exhibitors."

Since OPEI took management of the trade show in-house and rebranded it in 2022, Equip has been nominated for 12 Grand Awards and has brought home trophies for "Most Innovative Show" and "Best New Idea."

This year marks the fourth time in a row Equip's trade show floor has sold out — the fastest in history. The award-winning and 5th largest trade show in the United States saw a record-breaking 28,500 registered contractors, dealers and manufacturers last year.

"Nowhere else can you see all the industry's technology in one place," Kiser said. "The most efficient way to see the industry's innovations is to come to Equip Exposition — it's where you can see the latest smart technologies for lighting, equipment, irrigation, safety and more."

In the 30-acre outdoor demo yard, attendees can "get their hands dirty" by mowing, mulching, cutting, chopping, digging, driving and more with the latest equipment. They also can get behind the wheel and try out the latest four-wheel workhorses on the newly expanded UTV test track which offers a track with mud, rocks and curves.

Equip provides landscapers, dealers, contractors, hardscape experts and outdoor power equipment manufacturers a unique platform to learn from each other through peer to-peer networking events and unique classroom, training and education sessions. There's a welcome reception at Churchill Downs sponsored by Caterpillar, a Wednesday night 4th Street Party sponsored by the Propane Education and Research Council and a Thursday concert with Big & Rich and Gretchen Wilson at the Kentucky International Convention Center sponsored by Gravely, and more.

For more information, visit www.equipexposition.com.

