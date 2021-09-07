Trademark Truck Sales is the newest dealer of Thunder Creek Equipment, industry-leading bulk diesel and equipment maintenance trailers and trucks. Trademark will serve Thunder Creek customers in northeast Texas, eastern Oklahoma, southern Arkansas and northern Louisiana.

Trademark will carry Thunder Creek's industry-leading No-HAZMAT Multi-Tank Trailer (MTT) and Multi-Tank Oil Trailer (MTO).

"Trademark is an outstanding partner for Thunder Creek for a variety of reasons, but first and foremost is that they genuinely want to serve their customers with quality equipment," said Larry Lea, Thunder Creek Vice President of Sales. "They have a strong presence in the region and understand the value our products can provide their existing customers and others in the area."

Thunder Creek designs and manufactures innovative, high-quality diesel fuel and service trailers and maintenance products that are used across a variety of industries including agriculture, construction, oil and gas, underground utilities, and heavy equipment dealers, among others.

"We consider our customers to be at the leading edge of equipment sophistication and efficiency, which is why adding Thunder Creek to our product offerings is a great fit for us," said Bryan Craig, owner of Trademark Truck Sales. "We're proud to call Thunder Creek a partner."

For more information on Thunder Creek bulk diesel, DEF handling, and service trailer solutions, visit www.ThunderCreek.com.

